LG will reportedly launch a phone with rollable screen in March 2021
LG seems to be working hard on some interesting new approaches to smartphone design. The company’s first phone with a screen that can roll out to become bigger is reportedly going to launch as early as March of 2021, reports Android Central. The mysterious “rollable phone” was teased at the end of LG Wing’s announcement and is part of LG’s Explorer Project.
The new phone and the LG Wing are part of LG’s project dubbed internally Project B, which is known as the Explorer Project. It focuses on finding new ways to approach smartphone design, bringing innovations to the way smartphones look, feel, and are used. In this regard, the LG Wing brought something unique to the table. It remains to be seen how the new LG phone with a rollable screen will be received and whether or not it can drive sales for the company.
You can see the teaser for the phone in the end of LG Wing's announcement video: