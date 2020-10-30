LG's smartphone division just experienced a very promising quarter

LG hopes to strengthen its business in North America and Latin America

Looking at the current quarter, LG expects demand for 5G smartphones to grow significantly thanks to recent 5G launches from competitors. It also believes overall market demand will return to the levels seen in late 2019.



LG itself hopes to strengthen its mass-tier smartphone lineup with a focus on North America and Latin America. In addition, it looks to continue improving the profit structure through continued operation efficiency.





This improvement was down to increased efficiency at production sites and ‘solid sales’ when it comes to budget and mid-range smartphones, both of which offset the slight increase in marketing expenses due to new model launches.