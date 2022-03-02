One of Lenovo's most impressive Android tablets is on sale at a new all-time low price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, the latter 13-inch giant is not quite as impressive as Samsung's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-based Galaxy Tab S8 trio, nonetheless catering to a much more demanding audience than the likes of the Yoga Tab 11, Tab P11, or Tab P11 Plus.





We're talking about an audience that appreciates the Surface Pro 8's built-in kickstand but doesn't have $1,100 to spend on a new tablet focused first and foremost on delivering a decent entertainment experience at home or on the go.





Said audience will undoubtedly be delighted to see the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 cost just $446.99 right now with a respectable 128 gigs of storage space and 8GB RAM on deck. This exact same configuration was originally priced at $679.99 roughly six months ago , scoring a small 10 percent discount essentially straight off the bat and recently going down to $479.99 ... for a limited time.





Incredibly enough, Lenovo has not only been able to quickly revive that killer deal, making it even better, which probably means it won't last long this time around either. Keep in mind that the new record high $233 (or 34 percent) discount comes directly from the device manufacturer (via eBay), which means the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on sale here will include a full 1-year warranty.









Otherwise put, this bad boy's bang for buck is pretty much unbeatable considering the aforementioned kickstand (which looks nothing like the one integrated into the Surface Pro 8), as well as a rare micro-HDMI port, reasonably sharp 13-inch LTPS screen, excellent battery life, booming JBL speakers, and blazing fast charging.





Primarily known to hardcore Android fans around the world for its low-cost tablets... and low to mid-end phones sold under the Motorola brand, Lenovo is becoming increasingly ambitious about its iPad-rivaling efforts with high-end (ish) models like the Tab P12 Pro and Yoga Tab 13.