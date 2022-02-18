 Lenovo is selling two of its newest tablets at pretty much irresistible prices - PhoneArena

Deals

Lenovo is selling two of its newest tablets at pretty much irresistible prices

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo is selling two of its newest tablets at pretty much irresistible prices
Samsung has been getting a lot of attention lately from tablet lovers who for one reason or another don't feel like their needs are met by Apple's industry-leading iPads, but if for one reason or another, you're not very keen on ordering a member of the Galaxy Tab S8 family either, Lenovo's product portfolio might be worth a look.

Nowhere near as buzzy or as flashy as the latest iPad Pro duo or Samsung's hot new ultra-high-end Galaxy Tab trio, the Yoga Tab 11 and Yoga Tab 13 made their joint US commercial debut around six months ago at extremely competitive prices.

Of course, if you're the least bit familiar with Lenovo's M.O. over the last couple of years, which has propelled the company to the global vendor podium, you won't be shocked to hear said reasonable prices have dropped even further, making the smaller model in particular pretty much irresistible.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

4GB RAM, 128GB Storage, New, Full Warranty

$80 off (25%)
$239 99
$319 99
Buy at eBay

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, New, Full Warranty

$160 off (24%)
$519 99
$679 99
Buy at eBay

That is, if you don't insist on owning the best of the best tablets money can buy right now and you're willing to settle for a decent mid-ranger with a reasonably sharp 11-inch 2K screen in tow, as well as four powerful JBL speakers, and an almost surprisingly large battery for a fairly lightweight device measuring 7.9mm at its thinnest point.

Normally priced at $319.99, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 can be yours at the time of this writing in exchange for a measly $239.99 with a decidedly unimpressive 4GB RAM on deck but also a decent 128 gigs of internal storage space you can easily expand using a good old fashioned microSD card.

A very interesting thing that sets this budget-friendly 11-inch slate apart from the likes of the iPad Air (2020) or Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a built-in stainless steel kickstand that can be used to prop up or even hang the Yoga Tab 11 on a wall for an enhanced content viewing or gaming experience.

At $519.99 instead of its $679.99 list price, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is obviously not just larger but also considerably more powerful than its mid-end sibling, with a Snapdragon 870 processor and 8 gigs of memory under the hood, as well as a rare micro-HDMI port easily enabling dual-screen productivity.

The 13-inch display, by the way, is... pretty good for that price, with a resolution of 2160 x 1350 pixels and sadly 60Hz refresh rate technology, while the "high performance" battery squeezed into a premium-looking body measuring as little as 6.2mm in thickness is equipped with 30W fast charging support.

Both these deeply discounted iPad rivals are sold by Lenovo itself on eBay in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, which undoubtedly means they come with a full standard warranty as well.

FEATURED VIDEO

