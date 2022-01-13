The latest Motorola tablet looks an awful lot like an existing Lenovo tablet





Lenovo just so happens to be one of the major companies that had the most to gain from this unexpected market recovery these last couple of years, and in addition to being incentivized to release more and more budget-friendly mid-rangers under its own brand, the tech giant was encouraged to revive Motorola's Android tablet line as well.





Of course, the Xoom name is dead and buried, so Motorola's parent company opted instead for a somewhat generic Tab G20 label a few months back. The same goes for the Moto Tab G70, which is the brand's sophomore tablet effort under Lenovo's leadership.





Discreetly made official in Brazil and India , the hot new 11-incher may look oddly familiar to cash-strapped Android slate enthusiasts in countries like the US. There's a perfectly reasonable explanation for that, as the Moto Tab G70 takes more than a few cues from 2021's $260 and up Lenovo Tab P11 Plus.









In fact, this seems to be little more than a rebranded device, with the same exact 2K IPS LCD panel, octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 7,700mAh battery capable of 20W charging, 13MP rear-facing camera, and 8MP selfie shooter in tow.





Even the dual-tone aluminum design has gone unchanged, so naturally, the Moto Tab G70 apes the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus dimensions while curiously tipping the scales at 10 grams more. Somewhat disappointingly, the "new" tab is also set to run the same Android 11 software as the "old" model out the box.





In Brazil, a 64GB storage variant with 4 gigs of RAM also on deck is officially priced at the rough equivalent of $390, which sounds excessive... but doesn't really matter for potential US buyers, as we don't expect the Moto Tab G70 to ever expand around those parts anyway.





What's important to note is that Lenovo continues to pay more and more attention to its Moto brand, which can only be considered good news by hardcore fans worldwide. Who knows, maybe one of these days we'll actually see an "original" tablet released under the Motorola banner.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up