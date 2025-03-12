GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

The Lenovo Tab Plus is still a steal at its best price on the official store

Remember Lenovo's stunning Tab Plus promo? Well, guess what? You can still buy the Android 14 tablet at its best price. That's right — the official store still offers a huge $104 price cut on this bad boy, making it an absolute must-have for casual entertainment.

Save $104 on the Lenovo Tab Plus!

$215 99
$319 99
$104 off (33%)
Lenovo's featured sale on the Tab Plus is still going strong. You still have time to save $104 on this excellent tablet for casual entertainment. Since the promo has been live for some time, it might expire soon. Act fast and get one before it's too late.
Buy at Lenovo

As you might recall, the Lenovo Tab Plus initially dropped to just $215.99 from its $319.99 asking price about a couple of weeks ago. To this day, no merchant has matched this discount, with only Best Buy currently giving you a $80 discount on the 256GB variant with an included sleeve.

Having tested this device extensively (see our Lenovo Tab Plus review for reference), we found it's a solid option for everyday use despite its modest price. First of all, it features a good-looking 11.5-inch 2K display with 90Hz refresh rates, which offers a decent visual experience.

Under the hood, it features a MediaTek Helio G99 chip. While it lacks a high-end processor, this fella handles tasks like multitasking, gaming, and more, surprisingly well. The device comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

Most impressively, this Android tablet offers fantastic audio, thanks to its eight JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It can easily fill a room without distorting the sound. You might want to tweak the EQ in the settings app to get the most out of it, but the slate delivers great audio even without extra adjustments.

What about software support? With Android 14 out of the box, the device is set to receive Android 15 as its final OS version. Security updates, however, are set to continue until 2028, so at least that's something. Rounding out this affordable package is an 8,600mAh battery with
45W fast charging support.

We should note that although the model works with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, neither the Lenovo Store nor Best Buy sell the device with an included stylus. Even without the accessory, the Tab Plus is a top-notch bargain at its best price. If you think it can meet your everyday needs, hurry up and save $104 on one before Lenovo's promo expires.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading ...
Loading Comments...

