Lenovo slashes 20% off the Lenovo Tab P12 with a stylus, making it a hit for users on a budget
Did you fail to find the right tablet at low prices during Black Friday? Well, the event may be over, but Lenovo is now selling its Tab P12 at a neat 20% discount. The slate comes with an included Tab Pen Plus and is a delight right now.
The Tab P12 rivals models like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, offering a slightly more lightweight design. However, Lenovo's model has lower refresh rates—60Hz vs. 90Hz on the 12.4-inch Samsung option. Despite the rather unimpressive display refresh rates, the Lenovo slate delivers a great streaming experience.
Packing four JBL speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos, this bad boy is also primarily suited for casual entertainment. After all, there's no flagship SoC on deck. Instead, you get a Dimensity 7050 chip under the hood. This makes the tablet good enough for light multitasking, some undemanding games, and browsing. However, it certainly won't handle extra-demanding work-related apps too well.
If that's good enough for you, chances are you'd be pretty happy with a new Lenovo Tab P12. The slate isn't just an ideal streaming and entertainment companion—the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus helps transform it into a personal journal, drawing paper, notebook, and more. And if you want an even more complete experience, you can always add an optional keyboard.
Another highlight of this Android 13 slate is the 10,200mAh battery, which provides up to 10 hours of use between charges. Additionally, while it's a 2023 model, the Tab P12 will remain up-to-date until 2027. So, what do you think? If you believe it checks enough boxes to deserve your investment, go ahead and buy your slate at Lenovo for 20% off.
