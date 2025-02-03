Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Ideal for mobile entertainment and work, the Lenovo Tab P12 scores two huge new discounts

Lenovo Tab P12 with keyboard and stylus
Do you find the recently released Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 and Yoga Tab Plus a bit too steeply priced for, well, two Lenovo tablets with Android? Then you may want to consider the slightly older Tab P12, especially at its latest Amazon.com and Lenovo.com/us discounts.

This is precisely the kind of impressively feature-packed and surprisingly affordable slate the company has built its presence on in the US market over the last few years, and for a presumably limited time, you have a... tough but nice choice to make. Namely, you can either go with the 12.7-incher, a handy Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, and a folio case at a $125 Amazon discount from a $359.99 list price or bundle this bad boy with the same stylus and a keyboard instead of a protective case on the device manufacturer's official website and spend $280.49 instead of $399.99.

Lenovo Tab P12

$125 off (35%)
12.7-Inch LTPS Touchscreen with 2944 x 1840 (3K) Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Four Dolby Atmos-Optimized JBL Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, microSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and Folio Case Included
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab P12

$280 49
$399 99
$120 off (30%)
12.7-Inch LTPS Touchscreen with 2944 x 1840 (3K) Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Four Dolby Atmos-Optimized JBL Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, microSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and Keyboard Included
Buy at Lenovo

Both deals are evidently amazing, but the non-keyboard-including package is cheaper than ever before, so you might want to consider opting for that killer Amazon promotion, especially if you're on a really tight budget. Of course, if you like to take your work with you wherever you go, you probably need a keyboard to transform your tablet into an ultra-lightweight laptop replacement of sorts, so in that case, the deal available through Lenovo's own US e-store is preferable.

Either way, this is very clearly one of the best budget tablets you can get right now, eclipsing pretty much all of Samsung's top affordable Galaxy Tab options, not to mention all the best Apple iPads out there in terms of bang for your buck.

That 12.7-inch display is both remarkably large and impressively sharp, with a resolution of 2944 x 1840 pixels, and together with a quad JBL speaker system, it makes the mid-range Lenovo Tab P12 an undeniably excellent portable entertainment machine. Of course, you need a fast processor and a lot of RAM too to handle your on-the-go Netflix binge-watching sessions, and yes, this very budget-friendly device excels in those departments as well (at least for its price), with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 power and 8 gigs of memory.

Both variants on special sale at the time of this writing also come with 128 gigs of internal storage space, which is... respectable but certainly not mind-blowing, and the cherry on top of this delicious value cake is most likely that hefty 10,200mAh battery equipped with 30W charging technology.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

