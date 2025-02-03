Ideal for mobile entertainment and work, the Lenovo Tab P12 scores two huge new discounts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Do you find the recently released Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 and Yoga Tab Plus a bit too steeply priced for, well, two Lenovo tablets with Android? Then you may want to consider the slightly older Tab P12, especially at its latest Amazon.com and Lenovo.com/us discounts.
This is precisely the kind of impressively feature-packed and surprisingly affordable slate the company has built its presence on in the US market over the last few years, and for a presumably limited time, you have a... tough but nice choice to make. Namely, you can either go with the 12.7-incher, a handy Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, and a folio case at a $125 Amazon discount from a $359.99 list price or bundle this bad boy with the same stylus and a keyboard instead of a protective case on the device manufacturer's official website and spend $280.49 instead of $399.99.
Both deals are evidently amazing, but the non-keyboard-including package is cheaper than ever before, so you might want to consider opting for that killer Amazon promotion, especially if you're on a really tight budget. Of course, if you like to take your work with you wherever you go, you probably need a keyboard to transform your tablet into an ultra-lightweight laptop replacement of sorts, so in that case, the deal available through Lenovo's own US e-store is preferable.
Either way, this is very clearly one of the best budget tablets you can get right now, eclipsing pretty much all of Samsung's top affordable Galaxy Tab options, not to mention all the best Apple iPads out there in terms of bang for your buck.
That 12.7-inch display is both remarkably large and impressively sharp, with a resolution of 2944 x 1840 pixels, and together with a quad JBL speaker system, it makes the mid-range Lenovo Tab P12 an undeniably excellent portable entertainment machine. Of course, you need a fast processor and a lot of RAM too to handle your on-the-go Netflix binge-watching sessions, and yes, this very budget-friendly device excels in those departments as well (at least for its price), with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 power and 8 gigs of memory.
Both variants on special sale at the time of this writing also come with 128 gigs of internal storage space, which is... respectable but certainly not mind-blowing, and the cherry on top of this delicious value cake is most likely that hefty 10,200mAh battery equipped with 30W charging technology.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
03 Feb, 2025Ideal for mobile entertainment and work, the Lenovo Tab P12 scores two huge new discounts
20 Jan, 2025The ultra-cheap Lenovo Tab M9 sells like hotcakes at 33% off on Amazon
15 Jan, 2025The official store launches another Lenovo Tab Plus promo that's hard to pass up
10 Jan, 2025The budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M11 packs a punch at 26% off via the official store
08 Jan, 2025Lenovo's featured promo bundles the Tab P12 with a keyboard, stylus, and a sweet $103 discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: