At $100 off, the 8/256GB Lenovo Tab P12 is a must-have for casual entertainment

A Lenovo Tab P12 displays a high-action video of an off-road vehicle, surrounded by graphics illustrating immersive sound.
Wondering what mid-range Android tablet with an included stylus to buy this Christmas? Well, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, now 33% off, is an excellent choice, but there's something even cheaper to consider—the Lenovo Tab P12. Currently, the Lenovo Store sells the 256GB version of the slate with an included Lenovo Tab Pen Plus for $279.99, discounted by $100 from its original price of $379.99.

Save $100 on the Lenovo Tab P12 at Lenovo.com

Do you need a cool mid-range tablet with an included stylus without breaking the bank this Christmas? The Lenovo Tab P12 is an excellent pick! The unit is $100 off at Lenovo.com and comes with an included stylus! Get yours and save.
$100 off (26%)
$279 99
$379 99
Buy at Lenovo

While we've seen the 128GB model discounted multiple times at the official store, seeing the larger storage configuration isn't so common. So, if you're seeking casual entertainment at decent prices, this might be the ideal choice for you. Don't waste time and get one before it's too late.

The Tab P12 might not be the best mid-range slate out there, but it's no slouch in any respect. It features a 12.7-inch 2K display with 60Hz refresh rates, offering respectable visuals. Under the hood, the unit sports a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, suitable for browsing, video streaming, and more. If you need more horsepower, we'd suggest increasing your budget for a discounted Galaxy Tab S9, for example.

What about its audio game? Well, it's definitely not as good as the Lenovo Tab Plus, which, as you may know, comes with eight speakers. The Tab P12 comes with four JBL speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos, offering an adequate sound, corresponding to its asking price.

Another highlight here is the long battery life. The Android 13 slate features a large 10,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging, offering up to 10 hours of battery life. As for software support, the unit gets Android 14 as a final OS version, plus security patches until 2027.

Ultimately, while the Lenovo Tab P12 isn't the best in class, it's a very capable mid-range tablet. If you like what it brings to the table, now's the ideal time to save $100 on the 8/256GB slate with a stylus. Grab yours at the Lenovo Store soon!
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading Comments...

