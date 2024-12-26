At $100 off, the 8/256GB Lenovo Tab P12 is a must-have for casual entertainment
Wondering what mid-range Android tablet with an included stylus to buy this Christmas? Well, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, now 33% off, is an excellent choice, but there's something even cheaper to consider—the Lenovo Tab P12. Currently, the Lenovo Store sells the 256GB version of the slate with an included Lenovo Tab Pen Plus for $279.99, discounted by $100 from its original price of $379.99.
While we've seen the 128GB model discounted multiple times at the official store, seeing the larger storage configuration isn't so common. So, if you're seeking casual entertainment at decent prices, this might be the ideal choice for you. Don't waste time and get one before it's too late.
Another highlight here is the long battery life. The Android 13 slate features a large 10,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging, offering up to 10 hours of battery life. As for software support, the unit gets Android 14 as a final OS version, plus security patches until 2027.
The Tab P12 might not be the best mid-range slate out there, but it's no slouch in any respect. It features a 12.7-inch 2K display with 60Hz refresh rates, offering respectable visuals. Under the hood, the unit sports a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, suitable for browsing, video streaming, and more. If you need more horsepower, we'd suggest increasing your budget for a discounted Galaxy Tab S9, for example.
What about its audio game? Well, it's definitely not as good as the Lenovo Tab Plus, which, as you may know, comes with eight speakers. The Tab P12 comes with four JBL speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos, offering an adequate sound, corresponding to its asking price.
Ultimately, while the Lenovo Tab P12 isn't the best in class, it's a very capable mid-range tablet. If you like what it brings to the table, now's the ideal time to save $100 on the 8/256GB slate with a stylus. Grab yours at the Lenovo Store soon!
