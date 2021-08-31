Lenovo's outstanding Tab P11 Pro mid-ranger is slashed down to a new all-time low price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









As the name suggests, the Tab P11 Pro is not Lenovo's cheapest slate, but if you hurry, you can get one of a "limited" number of units with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space for $312.99.









There's obviously no point comparing the current prices of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro and 10.9-inch iPad Air (2020) , and while the Snapdragon 730 processor inside the former is definitely no match for the Apple A14 Bionic monster powering the latter, the designs, displays, and audio performance are not quite so far apart.





Made from robust aluminum, the Tab P11 Pro sports a sharp OLED screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a grand total of four Dolby Atmos-enhanced JBL speakers, looking like an ideal portable entertainment machine for bargain hunters.





At $312.99, this bad boy is unquestionably one of the best budget tablets available today, and although you're technically looking at an eBay deal here, Lenovo is the actual seller taking care of business, with the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on offer right now including a full 1-year warranty.

