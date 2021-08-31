Lenovo's outstanding Tab P11 Pro mid-ranger is slashed down to a new all-time low price

Lenovo's outstanding Tab P11 Pro mid-ranger is slashed down to a new all-time low price0
Even better, said prices are often reduced by the company itself or major retailers like Walmart to make it that much more difficult for Samsung or Amazon to claim the Android tablet vendor title and challenge Apple's clear global market supremacy.
That's a whopping 187 bucks (or 37 percent) off the mid-ranger's $499.99 list price, beating all previous Lenovo Tab P11 Pro deals and bringing the 11-incher dangerously close to undercutting Apple's 2020-released iPad 10.2 at its routine $30 entry-level discount.
Made from robust aluminum, the Tab P11 Pro sports a sharp OLED screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a grand total of four Dolby Atmos-enhanced JBL speakers, looking like an ideal portable entertainment machine for bargain hunters.
At $312.99, this bad boy is unquestionably one of the best budget tablets available today, and although you're technically looking at an eBay deal here, Lenovo is the actual seller taking care of business, with the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on offer right now including a full 1-year warranty.