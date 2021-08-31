Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Android Tablets Deals Lenovo

Lenovo's outstanding Tab P11 Pro mid-ranger is slashed down to a new all-time low price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo's outstanding Tab P11 Pro mid-ranger is slashed down to a new all-time low price
Although it's getting harder and harder to keep track of all the respectable Android-powered Lenovo tablets available in the US nowadays, we can't really complain about that when basically each and every new device offers an irresistible set of features at an unbeatable price.

Even better, said prices are often reduced by the company itself or major retailers like Walmart to make it that much more difficult for Samsung or Amazon to claim the Android tablet vendor title and challenge Apple's clear global market supremacy.

As the name suggests, the Tab P11 Pro is not Lenovo's cheapest slate, but if you hurry, you can get one of a "limited" number of units with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space for $312.99.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

4GB RAM, 128GB Storage, New, 1-Year Warranty

$187 off (37%)
$312 99
$499 99
Buy at eBay

That's a whopping 187 bucks (or 37 percent) off the mid-ranger's $499.99 list price, beating all previous Lenovo Tab P11 Pro deals and bringing the 11-incher dangerously close to undercutting Apple's 2020-released iPad 10.2 at its routine $30 entry-level discount.

There's obviously no point comparing the current prices of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro and 10.9-inch iPad Air (2020), and while the Snapdragon 730 processor inside the former is definitely no match for the Apple A14 Bionic monster powering the latter, the designs, displays, and audio performance are not quite so far apart.

Made from robust aluminum, the Tab P11 Pro sports a sharp OLED screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a grand total of four Dolby Atmos-enhanced JBL speakers, looking like an ideal portable entertainment machine for bargain hunters.

At $312.99, this bad boy is unquestionably one of the best budget tablets available today, and although you're technically looking at an eBay deal here, Lenovo is the actual seller taking care of business, with the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on offer right now including a full 1-year warranty.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

South Korea passes a bill that takes big bucks out of Apple and Google's hands; will others follow?
by Alan Friedman,  0
South Korea passes a bill that takes big bucks out of Apple and Google's hands; will others follow?
Google's second-gen Nest Hub is on sale at a lower than ever price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Google's second-gen Nest Hub is on sale at a lower than ever price
-$30
Apple is working on a way to extend the battery life on an iPhone
by Alan Friedman,  4
Apple is working on a way to extend the battery life on an iPhone
The Apple Watch Series 7 is facing major production challenges and a near-certain delay
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The Apple Watch Series 7 is facing major production challenges and a near-certain delay
Pixel Stand 2 leaked with fastest wireless charging in the US (almost)
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Pixel Stand 2 leaked with fastest wireless charging in the US (almost)
82% of Android users not interested in iPhone 13, chiefly because of no Touch ID and iOS restrictions
by Anam Hamid,  16
82% of Android users not interested in iPhone 13, chiefly because of no Touch ID and iOS restrictions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless