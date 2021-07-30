Apple led the tablet market again although it was Lenovo that showed the largest growth last quarter

Apple led the tablet market again although it was Lenovo that showed the largest growth last quarter1
We saw it coming early last year. The pandemic was creating whole new markets for the Apple iPad with those working from home using the tablet to take care of business. Kids were using the device to attend virtual school from home, and at the end of the day, both parents and their children put away their work and used the iPad to play mobile games. During Apple's fiscal second-quarter (aka the calendar first quarter) which ran from January through March of this year, iPad revenue rose a stunning 79% year-over-year.
In second place during the quarter was Samsung as IDC said that the Korean electronics powerhouse shipped 8 million tablets from March through June topping last year's Q2 figure by one million slates (or 13.3%). Samsung's share of the tablet market for the quarter came in at 19.6%, up from the 18% it had during the same quarter last year. Lenovo was estimated to have the strongest annual year-over-year gain of 64.5% as it reportedly shipped 4.7 million tablets during the second quarter compared to the 2.9 million it delivered during the same period in 2020.
Amazon had a strong 20.3% year-over-year gain in tablet shipments from 3.6 million in 2020 to 4.3 million this year based on IDC's estimates. Not including tablets produced last year by its now jettisoned Honor sub-unit, Huawei was fifth with IDC's estimated tablet sales tumbling 53.7% from 4.5 million to 2.1 million. The beleaguered manufacturer controlled 5.1% of the global tablet market for the quarter based on these figures.