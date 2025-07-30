$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The powerful Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is a gamer's dream at its new best price

Immensely powerful and insanely affordable — the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 checks all the boxes!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 tablet on a white background.
Remember Lenovo's Legion Tab Gen 3 promo from last week? The gaming tablet was definitely tempting at $120 off, but that offer disappeared shortly after we highlighted it. Fret not — an even better deal is now live at the official store. The $549.99 slate is down by $132, landing it at a new all-time low of $417.99.

Save $132 on the Legion Tab Gen 3

$417 99
$549 99
$132 off (24%)
Lenovo's impressive gaming tablet has reached a new all-time low! Possibly for a limited time, you can get this powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 tablet for $132 off, which lands it to its lowest price ever. There are no merchants matching this sale!
Buy at Lenovo

Sure, it's not a huge leap from the last deal we saw, but this is still the highest price cut we've ever seen. On top of that, the Lenovo sale is exclusive. Yep, there are no matching bargains at Best Buy or Amazon. That said, since there's no telling how long the current bargain will stay live, we'd recommend acting fast if you want to save the most.

The Legion Tab Gen 3 is everything a mobile gamer could need. Its ultra-compact 8.8-inch display makes it ideal for on-the-go entertainment. Plus, it boasts a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution and flashy 165Hz refresh rate, letting you enjoy your favorite titles in crisp detail.

Things are just as awesome under the hood. The Android tablet features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, delivering huge potential for daily tasks, multitasking, and heavy gaming titles. As if that's not enough, it also boasts an advanced cooling system to keep performance optimized even during long gaming sessions.

You can expect plenty of battery life as well. The slate packs a 6,550mAh battery with up to 68W wired charging speeds. Consider also the two USB-C ports and the three years of OS upgrades (until Android 17), and you've got the perfect gaming companion.

With specs this impressive and a discount this huge, the Legion Tab Gen 3 is an unmissable deal right now — no two ways about it. So, if you'd like to enjoy mobile gaming at a significantly cheaper price, take advantage of Lenovo's exclusive sale while it lasts.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 4

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 4

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless