Best Buy turns the Lenovo Tab M9 into an absolute steal, but only for a day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Do you need an entry-level Android tablet for casual entertainment? Well, you should definitely check out Best Buy's deal of the day then. The merchant has slashed a whopping $70 off the base 3/32GB Lenovo Tab M9, turning it into an absolute steal you can't afford to miss.
As you can probably guess, this huge bargain won't be here tomorrow. So, you should act pretty quickly if you want to buy this $139.99 tablet for as low as $69.99. By the way, the model was available at the same discount during Best Buy's Black Friday sale, so you know it's a killer deal.
Considering its ultra-affordable asking price, the Tab M9 obviously can't rival the best Android tablets. However, it's a perfect choice for casual streaming and web browsing, featuring a 9-inch display with 60Hz refresh rates. The touchscreen doesn't have sufficient brightness for convenient outdoor use, though you shouldn't have a problem watching videos indoors.
Battery life here isn't bad at all — you get a 5,100 mAh battery that delivers up to 13 hours of video playback. Add a dual speaker system with Dolby Atmos support to this package, and you've got a great casual entertainment device.
If you like what the Lenovo Tab M9 brings to the table, hurry up and get one at $70 off. Best Buy's promo will last less than 24 hours, so we wouldn't recommend sleeping on it.
As you can probably guess, this huge bargain won't be here tomorrow. So, you should act pretty quickly if you want to buy this $139.99 tablet for as low as $69.99. By the way, the model was available at the same discount during Best Buy's Black Friday sale, so you know it's a killer deal.
Don't fancy a slate with just 32GB of onboard storage? Switch to the Lenovo Store. Over here, the 4/64GB version sells for 34% off, bringing it to $98.99 from its $149.99 original price.
Considering its ultra-affordable asking price, the Tab M9 obviously can't rival the best Android tablets. However, it's a perfect choice for casual streaming and web browsing, featuring a 9-inch display with 60Hz refresh rates. The touchscreen doesn't have sufficient brightness for convenient outdoor use, though you shouldn't have a problem watching videos indoors.
What about performance? Well, it's quite entry-level, as you may guess. The device packs a MediaTek Helio G80 chip, which offers enough power for light tasks. As for software, you get Android 12 out the gate and Android 13 as a final OS version. While that may be disappointing for some users, Lenovo still delivers security updates and will continue to do so for another year.
Battery life here isn't bad at all — you get a 5,100 mAh battery that delivers up to 13 hours of video playback. Add a dual speaker system with Dolby Atmos support to this package, and you've got a great casual entertainment device.
If you like what the Lenovo Tab M9 brings to the table, hurry up and get one at $70 off. Best Buy's promo will last less than 24 hours, so we wouldn't recommend sleeping on it.
Recommended Stories
18 Mar, 2025Best Buy turns the Lenovo Tab M9 into an absolute steal, but only for a day
12 Mar, 2025The Lenovo Tab Plus is still a steal at its best price on the official store
27 Feb, 2025The Lenovo Tab Plus just got cheaper than ever with Lenovo's featured sale
26 Feb, 2025Grab this Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus bundle for $100 off at the official store
19 Feb, 2025Get superior sound with the Lenovo Tab Plus and save $80 at Best Buy
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: