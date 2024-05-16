Doorbuster Lenovo deal knocks the Tab M9 (2023) down to its second-best price

Lenovo sells its 4/64GB Tab M9 (2023) at its second-best price

The official Lenovo store now offers the entry-level 4/64GB Tab M9 (2023) at an unbeatable price! The slate currently sells under $100, which is typically a price reserved for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. With a 9-inch display and dual speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos, this bad boy is perfect for casual media consumption. Get yours through Lenovo's deal and snag it at its second-best price.