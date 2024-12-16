The greatest Lenovo Tab M11 deal ever has arrived just in time for Christmas





The latter 11-inch device is available through its manufacturer's US website in a number of different configurations, but the most attractive variant right now is sold by Best Buy in exchange for $129.99 with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM.

Lenovo Tab M11 128GB, 4GB RAM, 10.95-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek G88 Processor, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Storm Grey Color $70 off (35%) $129 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy





That memory count is certainly not mind-blowing by (late) 2024 tablet market standards, but the local digital hoarding room and large aforementioned screen with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution are probably enough to justify your $129.99 expense. And that's before you even consider other undeniably respectable capabilities and specs like an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor, no less than four speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos audio technology, a handy microSD card slot, good old fashioned headphone jack, and a 7,040mAh battery supposedly capable of lasting up to 10 hours between charges in continuous video playback.



The Lenovo Tab M11 is also not ugly by any measure of the word, rocking a decidedly eye-catching dual-tone design with water and dust-resistant "properties" while rivaling the extreme thinness of significantly costlier slates from Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 family and Apple's iPad Air roster.





Normally priced at $199.99, this particular M11 model has obviously been discounted before, but never quite this deeply, thus shining brighter than ever in terms of its bang for your buck right before Christmas. And yes, if you hurry, you can get it delivered by December 25 no matter where you live in the US. That's likely to be true for a few more days, but not longer, so you'd better hurry and place your order while you still can.