This budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M11 bundle drops to its best price on Amazon yet again

Attention, bargain hunters! One of the best Lenovo Tab M11 deals we've seen this year is back on Amazon! It's, of course, the bundle offer that includes a Folio Case and a stylus pen. This package usually sets you back almost $230, but not right now. If you're quick enough, you can get it for just under $170, saving you 26%.Right off the bat, we should note that this is far from the first time the Lenovo Tab M11 bundle has been at this asking price. The offer initially went live during July Prime Day and has been coming and going ever since. However, no other merchant is feeling that generous with the budget tablet , making Amazon's pre-October Prime Day promo all the more appealing.The ultra-popular Lenovo slate promises a smooth everyday experience with its MediaTek processor, as well as a vivid display for your favorite TV shows. The model features an 11-inch 1920x1200 WUXGA display, which combines nicely with the Dolby Atmos-optimized quad-speaker system for a fantastic streaming experience.The affordable tablet also sports 128GB of built-in storage, providing plenty of space for favorite movies and videos. Like most options on the market, it also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansions, in case you need it.As you can see, this bad boy is nothing all that impressive, spec-wise. But, at this price, it doesn't have to rival the very best out there, such as the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra . The Tab M11 is a simple entertainment device the whole family would love to use. And when you add the slim and lightweight design and the 10-hour battery life into the package, you see how you're getting plenty of value for your money.Is there a point in waiting for more generous October Prime Day tablet deals now that you can get the Lenovo Tab M11 bundle at its best price? Frankly, we can't know. There's always the possibility that this bad boy might get an even deeper price cut next week. Then again, it's equally possible it doesn't even go on sale. So, if you'd like to spare yourself the guessing game, simply go for Amazon's current deal and save 26%.