This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy

(128GB) Lenovo Tab M11: Save $60 at Best Buy Do you need an affordable tablet for casual entertainment? Something that features plenty of speakers and has a decent display? The Lenovo Tab M11 may be ideal. Best Buy currently sells the 128GB model for $60 less than usual. The deal will only be available today, so hurry up and get one soon. $60 off (30%) $139 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Tab M11 bundle: Save $25 at Amazon If you want the 11-inch budget tablet from Lenovo to have its own stylus in the box, consider taking advantage of Amazon's deal. The unit sells with the Lenovo Tab Pen and a Folio Case for $25 off. That's certainly not the best deal we've encountered, but it may be worth checking out. $25 off (11%) Buy at Amazon





Don't need an M4 iPad Pro (2024) and its immense performance capabilities? Find the Galaxy Tab S Series way off your budget? In that case, what you need is an affordable tablet. Granted, those may not be suitable for much more than entertainment, but even so. Incidentally, Best Buy's holding a 24-hour-only sale on the Lenovo Tab M11, making thisa real steal for a short while.If you're quick enough, you can snatch the 64GB model for $129.99 instead of $179.99. In case the base storage version won't do you any good, stretch your budget by just $10, and you can get the 128GB configuration. Yep, this one currently sells for $139.99 instead of $199.99.Not a particular Best Buy fan? Well, you might want to know what Amazon has in store, then. The largest e-commerce store sells the Lenovo tablet in a bundle with a Folio Case and a stylus for 11% off. That means you can save $25 on the $230 bundle.Certainly not top-tier, the Lenovo Tab M11 is still among the best budget tablets . It sports a respectable 11-inch FHD display (which supports the Lenovo Tab Pen), quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive streaming, an octa-core MediaTek processor and 7,040 mAh battery. Supposedly, you can watch movies for up to 10 hours on this bad boy!Since it supports a stylus, the budget slate is a worthy Galaxy Tab A9+ alternative. The Samsung tablet doesn't support the S Pen, as you may know, so it's a less-than-ideal choice for users who like to take notes, sketch, edit photos, etc., quickly and easily.Ultimately, it's clear that the Lenovo Tab M11 is light years behind the best tablets on the market. But users on a tight budget who don't need extra bells and whistles will find it a perfectly OK option for casual daily use. If you think you can live with this puppy, now's the time to save on it at Best Buy.