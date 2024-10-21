This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Don't need an M4 iPad Pro (2024) and its immense performance capabilities? Find the Galaxy Tab S Series way off your budget? In that case, what you need is an affordable tablet. Granted, those may not be suitable for much more than entertainment, but even so. Incidentally, Best Buy's holding a 24-hour-only sale on the Lenovo Tab M11, making this budget tablet a real steal for a short while.
If you're quick enough, you can snatch the 64GB model for $129.99 instead of $179.99. In case the base storage version won't do you any good, stretch your budget by just $10, and you can get the 128GB configuration. Yep, this one currently sells for $139.99 instead of $199.99.
Certainly not top-tier, the Lenovo Tab M11 is still among the best budget tablets. It sports a respectable 11-inch FHD display (which supports the Lenovo Tab Pen), quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive streaming, an octa-core MediaTek processor and 7,040 mAh battery. Supposedly, you can watch movies for up to 10 hours on this bad boy!
Ultimately, it's clear that the Lenovo Tab M11 is light years behind the best tablets on the market. But users on a tight budget who don't need extra bells and whistles will find it a perfectly OK option for casual daily use. If you think you can live with this puppy, now's the time to save on it at Best Buy.
If you're quick enough, you can snatch the 64GB model for $129.99 instead of $179.99. In case the base storage version won't do you any good, stretch your budget by just $10, and you can get the 128GB configuration. Yep, this one currently sells for $139.99 instead of $199.99.
Not a particular Best Buy fan? Well, you might want to know what Amazon has in store, then. The largest e-commerce store sells the Lenovo tablet in a bundle with a Folio Case and a stylus for 11% off. That means you can save $25 on the $230 bundle.
Certainly not top-tier, the Lenovo Tab M11 is still among the best budget tablets. It sports a respectable 11-inch FHD display (which supports the Lenovo Tab Pen), quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive streaming, an octa-core MediaTek processor and 7,040 mAh battery. Supposedly, you can watch movies for up to 10 hours on this bad boy!
Since it supports a stylus, the budget slate is a worthy Galaxy Tab A9+ alternative. The Samsung tablet doesn't support the S Pen, as you may know, so it's a less-than-ideal choice for users who like to take notes, sketch, edit photos, etc., quickly and easily.
Ultimately, it's clear that the Lenovo Tab M11 is light years behind the best tablets on the market. But users on a tight budget who don't need extra bells and whistles will find it a perfectly OK option for casual daily use. If you think you can live with this puppy, now's the time to save on it at Best Buy.
You can also find the Lenovo Tab M11 over at:
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
21 Oct, 2024This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
11 Oct, 2024Get your premium entertainment fix on the cheap with the hot new Lenovo Tab Plus at a cool discount!
09 Oct, 2024The ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is 33% off for Prime members on Amazon
01 Oct, 2024This budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M11 bundle drops to its best price on Amazon yet again
20 Sep, 2024The affordable Lenovo Tab M9 continues to sell like hot cakes for 27% off on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: