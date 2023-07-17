Lenovo's newest Android tablet is blazing fast, super-affordable, and... not very widely available





Yes, we're afraid the aptly named Lenovo Tab M10 5G appears to be exclusively available in the world's second most populous nation at the time of this writing at a retail price equating to a very reasonable $330.





Unfortunately, there's no way to know if the 5G-enabled 10-incher is headed for any other markets in the near future, but if that proves the case (eventually) and the slate is priced at under 400 bucks stateside, we could totally see it give the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Apple's latest "regular" iPad a run for their money.





Both of those bad boys are of course a lot costlier with built-in cellular connectivity, and while the Lenovo Tab M10 5G is hardly what we'd call a powerhouse, its Snapdragon 695 processor is certainly no pushover either. The one and only "Abyss Blue"-colored variant up for grabs in India at Rs. 26,999 comes with a respectable 6GB RAM count and 128GB internal storage space as well, resembling in many ways the 10.6-inch Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) available in the US starting at just 190 bucks sans 5G (or 4G LTE support).





The Tab M10 5G also sports a 10.6-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and "conventional" (read disappointing) 60Hz refresh rate technology while settling for only two of the four speakers found on the third-gen M10 Plus.





We're not noticing any other "non-Plus" features on this thing, however, which packs an identically hefty 7,700mAh battery capable of providing up to 12 hours of uninterrupted video playback while charging at up to 20W speeds with the standard adapter included in the retail box.





The Lenovo Tab M10 5G even bumps up the on-board software to Android 13 while also upgrading the rear-facing camera from 8 to 13 megapixels. A little thicker and heavier than its "cousin", this region-exclusive (at least for now) mid-ranger definitely offers great value for your money (if you live in India), which is something that we know a lot of folks in other regions would massively appreciate as well.