Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

It's not too late to get the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at this unbeatable price by Christmas

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's not too late to get the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at this unbeatable price by Christmas
Yes, ladies and gents, it's December 21 already, which means you've almost certainly missed your chance to order everything you need to have a holly, jolly, peaceful, and quiet Christmas... unless one of the last items left on your shopping list just so happens to be a mid-range Android tablet sold at a great price by Walmart.

If you hurry (and are a little lucky), you can still get the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) delivered to your doorstep as soon as tomorrow, December 22, in a 64GB storage configuration also packing 4 gigs of RAM.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen)

64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Android 12, FHD Screen, Octa-Core Processor
$70 off (35%)
$129
$199
Buy at Walmart

That obviously doesn't make this 10.6-inch slate a powerhouse capable of taking on the best iPads out there, but at a measly $129, Lenovo has no direct Apple competition whatsoever. What you should probably compare this ultra-affordable model to is Amazon's decidedly humble Fire HD 10 (2021), which normally costs 150 bucks with only 32 gigs of internal storage space.

There's also Samsung's 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 to consider at a reduced price of around $150 of its own right now... with the same modest 32GB local digital hoarding room, which brings bargain hunters back to Lenovo's third-gen Tab M10 Plus.

Keep in mind that the device manufacturer itself currently sells this tablet at more than $129 in both 32 and 64GB variants, and if Walmart's killer last-minute Christmas deal feels somewhat familiar, that might be because it's a repeat of the same retailer's Cyber Monday offer from several weeks back.

In addition to a more than respectable storage/memory combination and an expansive screen, the Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) model on sale at a special price for an undoubtedly limited time also has Android 12 software going for it, as well as 8MP rear and front cameras, "all-day" battery life, no less than four powerful speakers, and believe it or not, a premium and undeniably stylish dual-tone aluminum design.

The octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor in charge of overall performance is certainly not bad for the sub-$150 segment, the 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution of the large aforementioned 10.6-inch IPS display seems like pretty much the best thing you could have hoped for, and if you're patient, you're almost certainly going to receive an official Android 13 update too. That's a whole lot of bang for just 129 bucks, don't you think?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

UK carrier EE extends and upgrades its 4G network to over 500 rural areas
UK carrier EE extends and upgrades its 4G network to over 500 rural areas
The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades
The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades
T-Mobile is literally driving circles around Comcast to convince you to 'make Xfinity your ex'
T-Mobile is literally driving circles around Comcast to convince you to 'make Xfinity your ex'
Lockdown ease in China spells good news for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max supply
Lockdown ease in China spells good news for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max supply
The 'world's best noise-cancelling' Bose earbuds drop to a very special Christmas price
The 'world's best noise-cancelling' Bose earbuds drop to a very special Christmas price
BT begins tests on a new and faster 5G technology in Leeds
BT begins tests on a new and faster 5G technology in Leeds

Popular stories

Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless