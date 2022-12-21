It's not too late to get the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at this unbeatable price by Christmas





If you hurry (and are a little lucky), you can still get the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) delivered to your doorstep as soon as tomorrow, December 22, in a 64GB storage configuration also packing 4 gigs of RAM.

That obviously doesn't make this 10.6-inch slate a powerhouse capable of taking on the best iPads out there, but at a measly $129, Lenovo has no direct Apple competition whatsoever. What you should probably compare this ultra-affordable model to is Amazon's decidedly humble Fire HD 10 (2021) , which normally costs 150 bucks with only 32 gigs of internal storage space.





There's also Samsung's 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 to consider at a reduced price of around $150 of its own right now... with the same modest 32GB local digital hoarding room, which brings bargain hunters back to Lenovo's third-gen Tab M10 Plus.





Keep in mind that the device manufacturer itself currently sells this tablet at more than $129 in both 32 and 64GB variants, and if Walmart's killer last-minute Christmas deal feels somewhat familiar, that might be because it's a repeat of the same retailer's Cyber Monday offer from several weeks back.





In addition to a more than respectable storage/memory combination and an expansive screen, the Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) model on sale at a special price for an undoubtedly limited time also has Android 12 software going for it, as well as 8MP rear and front cameras, "all-day" battery life, no less than four powerful speakers, and believe it or not, a premium and undeniably stylish dual-tone aluminum design.





The octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor in charge of overall performance is certainly not bad for the sub-$150 segment, the 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution of the large aforementioned 10.6-inch IPS display seems like pretty much the best thing you could have hoped for, and if you're patient, you're almost certainly going to receive an official Android 13 update too. That's a whole lot of bang for just 129 bucks, don't you think?

