The just-released Lenovo Tab mid-ranger with an all-metal design is even cheaper than usual
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
While some Lenovo tablets are getting (presumably tariffs-related) price hikes all of a sudden, others are incredibly becoming even more affordable than usual mere weeks after their commercial debut.
Along with the upper mid-range Idea Tab Pro, the 10.1-inch Lenovo Tab is in the latter category, dropping from a regular price of $199.99 to $179.99. That's obviously not what I'd normally consider a hefty discount, but this was already a very cheap Android-running iPad alternative, and just like the Idea Tab Pro, it's only a few weeks old.
Equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and 4GB RAM, the Lenovo Tab is not a powerhouse by any measure of the word, but at 180 bucks (and even two whole Benjamins), its value for your money is pretty difficult to eclipse right now.
Apple's most affordable new iPad typically costs $350 and up, only scoring a discount of $30 to date, while Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus... can actually be found at a lower price than $179.99 if you know when and where to look (like on Amazon at the time of this writing).
But that's with 64 gigs of internal storage space when the Lenovo Tab offers twice as much local digital hoarding room, not to mention how much older Samsung's dirt-cheap 11-inch mid-ranger is.
On the not so bright side of things, Lenovo's very simply (and yet also confusingly) named 10.1-inch low to mid-end slate comes with a pretty tiny 5,100mAh battery under its hood, as well as a decidedly unremarkable 60Hz refresh rate-limited IPS screen.
The sleek all-metal design, 7.5mm waist, dual speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos technology, and two guaranteed OS updates on top of the Android 14 offered out the box should however help seal the deal for many of the most cash-strapped tablet buyers out there.
After all, the Lenovo Tab could have followed the examples of the Yoga Tab Plus and Legion Tab Gen 3 and get a price increase rather than a discount today, which is definitely something to be thankful for.
22 Apr, 2025The just-released Lenovo Tab mid-ranger with an all-metal design is even cheaper than usual The newly launched Lenovo Idea Tab Pro sports a neat discount at the official store
17 Apr, 2025The exceptionally versatile and powerful Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is all of a sudden pricier in the US
16 Apr, 2025Audio champ Lenovo Tab Plus is 28% off and a top pick for casual use with this featured promo
08 Apr, 2025Grab the complete Lenovo Tab P12 bundle for 26% off with this tempting promo
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: