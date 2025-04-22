The just-released Lenovo Tab mid-ranger with an all-metal design is even cheaper than usual





Along with the upper mid-range Idea Tab Pro , the 10.1-inch Lenovo Tab is in the latter category, dropping from a regular price of $199.99 to $179.99. That's obviously not what I'd normally consider a hefty discount, but this was already a very cheap Android-running iPad alternative, and just like the Idea Tab Pro, it's only a few weeks old

Lenovo Tab $179 99 $199 99 $20 off (10%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 10.1-Inch IPS Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Two Guaranteed OS Updates, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, All-Metal Design, Polar Blue Color Buy at Lenovo





Equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and 4GB RAM, the Lenovo Tab is not a powerhouse by any measure of the word, but at 180 bucks (and even two whole Benjamins), its value for your money is pretty difficult to eclipse right now.





But that's with 64 gigs of internal storage space when the Lenovo Tab offers twice as much local digital hoarding room, not to mention how much older Samsung's dirt-cheap 11-inch mid-ranger is.





On the not so bright side of things, Lenovo's very simply (and yet also confusingly) named 10.1-inch low to mid-end slate comes with a pretty tiny 5,100mAh battery under its hood, as well as a decidedly unremarkable 60Hz refresh rate-limited IPS screen.





The sleek all-metal design, 7.5mm waist, dual speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos technology, and two guaranteed OS updates on top of the Android 14 offered out the box should however help seal the deal for many of the most cash-strapped tablet buyers out there.





After all, the Lenovo Tab could have followed the examples of the Yoga Tab Plus and Legion Tab Gen 3 and get a price increase rather than a discount today, which is definitely something to be thankful for.