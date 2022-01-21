Notification Center

Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming phone leaks, ROG Phone beware!

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming phone leaks, ROG Phone beware!
Some of you may remember the crazy Lenovo Legion Duel 2 gaming phone from last year. This gaming wonder featured two active cooling fans, up to 18GB of RAM, 144Hz refresh rate (with 720Hz touch sampling rate), and 90W fast charging.

Well, it seems that the successor is about to enter the stage. The Lenovo Legion Y90 was spotted on Weibo (via GSMArena), and it looks quite promising.

According to the leak (it has been taken down but we’ve got copies!), the phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, to nobody’s surprise.

Further down the leaked specs sheet we find a 6.92-inch AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate, plenty fast and rivaling some dedicated gaming monitors.

The Legion Y90 will come equipped with a hefty 5,500 mAh battery cell (probably dual-cell design, consisting of two 2,750 mAh batteries), and the phone will also support 68W fast charging.


The aforementioned Duel 2 predecessor had two USB-C ports, allowing it to suck power at 90W but it remains to be seen if the same technology will be implemented in the Y90.

The memory configuration also doesn’t disappoint - the Legion Y90 will come with up to 18GB of RAM (watch out, Asus ROG Phone!), and up to 512GB or internal memory.

Gaming on a mobile device is not all power and hardware, though. Haptics and input both play a huge role in the experience, and the Legion Y90 will feature dual X-axis vibration motors and symmetrical rear design, similar to other Lenovo gaming handsets.

There’s no information about the price but judging that the Duel 2 launched at €799 for the 12/256GB variant, we should expect the Y90 to push the price even further toward the €1000 mark. 2022 is shaping out to be a good year for mobile gaming - with the Nubia RedMagic 7 coming up, and the Asus ROG Phone 6 Ultimate expected to arrive sometime in May.

Lenovo Legion Phone Y90 rumored specs:

  • Display: 6.92-inch AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 ratio, 720Hz touch sampling rate
  • RAM: 12/16/18GB
  • Internal Storage: 128/256/512GB
  • Camera: Dual main camera - 64MP wide + 16MP ultra-wide, motorized pop-up selfie camera
  • Gaming features: Dual X-axis vibration motors, triggers
  • Software: Android 12
  • Price: €799-999
  • Launch date: June, 2022

Dedicated gaming phones vs regular flagships

With the Galaxy S22 announcement hanging in the air, many of you might be asking themselves: "Why bother with a dedicated gaming smartphone, when the regular flagships are plenty powerful." That's a valid point, especially with the upcoming Exynos 2200 version of the Galaxy S22, featuring an AMD GPU with ray-tracing capabilities.

There are several key points in favor of going for a dedicated gaming smartphone. First, the already mentioned haptics. Granted, you could just buy a third-party gaming controller but having physical trigger buttons, and vibration motors baked into your handset is a huge advantage.

The second reason has to be cooling! Snapdragon chipsets are powerful enough but smartphones nowadays are so compact that cooling issues rob these flagship chipsets of their maximum performance potential. Gaming phones feature cooling solutions, specifically designed for heavy performance loads, and even active fans and accessories.

Last but not least, sometimes a top-tier gaming phone is actually cheaper than your average Galaxy S21 Ultra, or iPhone 13 Pro Max. If you don't care about brand loyalty, and just want maximum performance and bang for the buck, gaming phones can help with that.

The Asus ROG 5S gaming phone is finally in the US - and $200 off on Amazon!

