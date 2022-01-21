Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming phone leaks, ROG Phone beware!





The aforementioned Duel 2 predecessor had two USB-C ports, allowing it to suck power at 90W but it remains to be seen if the same technology will be implemented in the Y90.



The memory configuration also doesn’t disappoint - the Legion Y90 will come with up to 18GB of RAM (watch out, Asus ROG Phone!), and up to 512GB or internal memory.



Gaming on a mobile device is not all power and hardware, though. Haptics and input both play a huge role in the experience, and the Legion Y90 will feature dual X-axis vibration motors and symmetrical rear design, similar to other Lenovo gaming handsets.



There's no information about the price but judging that the Duel 2 launched at €799 for the 12/256GB variant, we should expect the Y90 to push the price even further toward the €1000 mark. 2022 is shaping out to be a good year for mobile gaming - with the Nubia RedMagic 7 coming up , and the Asus ROG Phone 6 Ultimate expected to arrive sometime in May.

Lenovo Legion Phone Y90 rumored specs:

Display: 6.92-inch AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 ratio, 720Hz touch sampling rate

RAM: 12/16/18GB

Internal Storage: 128/256/512GB

Camera: Dual main camera - 64MP wide + 16MP ultra-wide, motorized pop-up selfie camera

Gaming features: Dual X-axis vibration motors, triggers

Software: Android 12

Price: €799-999

Launch date: June, 2022





Dedicated gaming phones vs regular flagships





There are several key points in favor of going for a dedicated gaming smartphone. First, the already mentioned haptics. Granted, you could just buy a third-party gaming controller but having physical trigger buttons, and vibration motors baked into your handset is a huge advantage.





The second reason has to be cooling! Snapdragon chipsets are powerful enough but smartphones nowadays are so compact that cooling issues rob these flagship chipsets of their maximum performance potential. Gaming phones feature cooling solutions, specifically designed for heavy performance loads, and even active fans and accessories.





Last but not least, sometimes a top-tier gaming phone is actually cheaper than your average Galaxy S21 Ultra , or iPhone 13 Pro Max . If you don't care about brand loyalty, and just want maximum performance and bang for the buck, gaming phones can help with that.





