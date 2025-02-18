New video shows Nothing Phone (3a) camera performs well against iPhone 16 Pro Max

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Nothing Phone (3a) vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max camera comparison
Nothing’s marketing campaign for its upcoming Phone (3a) series is in full swing, as the UK-based company has been revealing tidbits of information about the phone since last week.

The latest piece of information about the Phone (3a) teased by Nothing is a full-fledged camera comparison between the vanilla model and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which seems quite bold for a company that is far behind Apple when it comes to popularity.

A new video that pits the Phone (3a) camera against that of the iPhone 16 Pro Max has just been published by Nothing, and while the people appearing in the video don’t really offer any conclusions as to whether or not the Phone (3a)’s camera is better than iPhone 16 Pro Max’s, it’s pretty clear that the former performs very well.

After each test, a camera specialist interprets the results explaining why a picture looks better and what a user can do to obtain better quality when capturing images.

Nothing Phone (3a) camera specs | Screenshot by PhoneArena

According to Nothing, the Phone (3a) camera features 3x optical zoom and up to 60x “ultra zoom” for macro photography and 70mm focal length. In comparison, Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera features 5x optical zoom, 25x digital zoom, and 120mm focal length.

As previously disclosed, Nothing’s upcoming mid-range phone has a triple camera that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope Sony camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide Sony sensor.

Video Thumbnail


In an email sent to The Verge, Nothing explains that the Phone (3a)’s main sensor is capable of gathering 64 percent more light at a pixel level, providing a 300 percent greater full well capacity (the amount of light the sensor’s individual pixels can collect before becoming oversaturated) than the Phone (2a).

Several comparison pictures taken with the unreleased Phone (3a) and iPhone Max 16 Pro Max are available to download via a link to a Google Drive account owned by Nothing.

Nothing has already confirmed that the Phone (3a) series will be officially unveiled on March 4. The company is expected to introduce at least two phones, the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, which will be available globally next month.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

