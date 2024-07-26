Leaked images showcase the regular Google Pixel 9 in every color

Pixel 9 will come in four colors: Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose, and Green. Leaked images of Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 (not Pro) have surfaced online , giving us a sneak peek at the phone's design and color options. The leak reveals thewill come in four colors: Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose, and Green.





The Google Pixel 9 in Rose | Image credit — Android Headlines



Based on these leaked images, we can see that the design of the Pixel 9 features a unique flat camera bar that extends across the back of the phone. This design element will be consistent across the entire Pixel 9 lineup, including the Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The phone will also have flat sides, giving it a distinct look that sets it apart from other smartphones on the market.



The Google Pixel 9 in Porcelain | Image credit — Android Headlines

The Google Pixel 9 in Green | Image credit — Android Headlines

The Google Pixel 9 in Obsidian | Image credit — Android Headlines

In terms of RAM, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will lead the pack with an impressive 16GB of RAM. The standard Pixel 9 will have 12GB of RAM, a significant upgrade from the Pixel 8 's 8GB. This increased RAM will enable smoother multitasking and handle more demanding tasks. Not to mention on-device AI.



The Pixel 9 's camera system will be a key highlight, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10.5-megapixel front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.



