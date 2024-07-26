Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Leaked images showcase the regular Google Pixel 9 in every color
Leaked images of Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 (not Pro) have surfaced online, giving us a sneak peek at the phone's design and color options. The leak reveals the Pixel 9 will come in four colors: Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose, and Green.

The Google Pixel 9 in Rose | Image credit — Android Headlines

Based on these leaked images, we can see that the design of the Pixel 9 features a unique flat camera bar that extends across the back of the phone. This design element will be consistent across the entire Pixel 9 lineup, including the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and to a lesser extent, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The phone will also have flat sides, giving it a distinct look that sets it apart from other smartphones on the market.

The Google Pixel 9 in Porcelain | Image credit — Android Headlines

We can also see that the Pixel 9 will have matte sides and a glossy back, which was a design choice used in last year's Pixel 8. This is a bit surprising given that the more affordable Pixel 8a has a matte back, but the colors of the Pixel 9 (except for Obsidian) should help minimize fingerprints.

The Google Pixel 9 in Green | Image credit — Android Headlines

The Pixel 9 series, including the standard Pixel 9, will be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip. This chip promises improved performance and a significantly enhanced modem, addressing connectivity issues that plagued previous Pixel models.

The Google Pixel 9 in Obsidian | Image credit — Android Headlines

In terms of RAM, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will lead the pack with an impressive 16GB of RAM. The standard Pixel 9 will have 12GB of RAM, a significant upgrade from the Pixel 8's 8GB. This increased RAM will enable smoother multitasking and handle more demanding tasks. Not to mention on-device AI.

The Pixel 9's camera system will be a key highlight, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10.5-megapixel front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.

It's been rumored that the phone will sport a 6.3-inch "Actua Display," a term Google uses to describe its brighter screens. It's also expected that this display will reach around 2,000 nits of peak brightness, ensuring excellent visibility even in bright sunlight.

Google has not officially confirmed any of these details, so it's important to remember that this information is based on leaks and rumors. We'll have to wait for Google's official announcement to get the full picture of the Pixel 9 series. However, the leaked information suggests that Google is preparing a strong contender in the smartphone arena.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

