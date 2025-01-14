Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series of phones is mere days away from launch but industry insiders still have a few surprises in store for us. Tipster extraordinaire Evan Blass has just shared the key images that Samsung will likely use at the Galaxy Unpacked event.
The images show off all three phones and the Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a separate poster for itself. That’s not really surprising considering that it is the ultimate Galaxy flagship for 2025. What’s also not surprising is the mention of Galaxy AI on both leaked promotional images.
Samsung is apparently planning on upstaging Apple and showing it how AI is really done. All three Galaxy S25 phones — and almost certainly the upcoming Galaxy S25 Slim too — will heavily feature AI as a major selling point.
The images show off all three phones and the Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a separate poster for itself. That’s not really surprising considering that it is the ultimate Galaxy flagship for 2025. What’s also not surprising is the mention of Galaxy AI on both leaked promotional images.
Now before you roll your eyes in exasperation I need to point out that Samsung is planning on revolutionizing phone use via AI this year. This is what Apple set out to do with the iPhone 16 but while Apple Intelligence remains incomplete the industry reports that a revamped LLM-powered Bixby is set to wow everyone.
Samsung is apparently planning on upstaging Apple and showing it how AI is really done. All three Galaxy S25 phones — and almost certainly the upcoming Galaxy S25 Slim too — will heavily feature AI as a major selling point.
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images. | Image credit — Evan Blass
From the leaked images the Galaxy S25 Ultra can be clearly seen with slightly rounded edges instead of the sharp edges its past three predecessors had. The color it’s pictured in here is probably the new blue shade of Galaxy S25 Ultra which in my opinion looks quite gray. In the first image the base model S25 is likely pictured in the navy color option which was revealed in an extensive list of leaked Galaxy S25 colors.
Nevertheless the Galaxy S25 phones will very likely be some of the best phones worth buying in 2025, especially if you’re looking forward to the AI revolution. But if you’re tired of companies marketing AI then you should wait and see what the S25 Slim is like before making a purchase.
It’s not just the new designs or colors that make the Galaxy S25 phones exciting however. I think that the biggest improvement across the lineup is the use of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. All three phones are said to be running on it with excellent performance scores. Unfortunately it seems that such upgrades will not be seen across the cameras and display.
Nevertheless the Galaxy S25 phones will very likely be some of the best phones worth buying in 2025, especially if you’re looking forward to the AI revolution. But if you’re tired of companies marketing AI then you should wait and see what the S25 Slim is like before making a purchase.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: