Lava Storm 5G is here with standard mid-range specs, stylish design
As expected, Lava introduced what’s likely to be its last product for the year, the Storm 5G, an affordable smartphone that doesn’t barely stands out from the plethora of mid-range handsets flooding the Indian market.
However, there are a couple of interesting things about Lava’s new mid-range phone beyond 5G support. For starters, the phone is equipped with a dual-camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.
On the inside, Lava revealed that its new 5G smartphone packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 6080 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD). Also, the phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with up to 33W charging speeds.
As far as the price goes, the leaks were accurate. Lava Storm 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon starting December 28 for just INR 11,999 (about $145). It’s worth noting the price includes a small INR 1,500 ($20) discount.
We expect the price to go up to the recommended value of INR 13,499 ($165) soon after launch. Those who decide to go for it will have the option to choose from two available colors: Thunder Black and Gale Green.
However, there are a couple of interesting things about Lava’s new mid-range phone beyond 5G support. For starters, the phone is equipped with a dual-camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.
Also, Lava Storm 5G comes with a decent 6.78-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The punch hole cutout in the display houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.
On the inside, Lava revealed that its new 5G smartphone packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 6080 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD). Also, the phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with up to 33W charging speeds.
Unfortunately, this one comes with Android 13, not the newer Android 14 version, but it’s likely that Lava will provide the latter in a future update. On the plus side, the Storm 5G does look pretty stylish thanks to its flat design and glossy finish.
As far as the price goes, the leaks were accurate. Lava Storm 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon starting December 28 for just INR 11,999 (about $145). It’s worth noting the price includes a small INR 1,500 ($20) discount.
We expect the price to go up to the recommended value of INR 13,499 ($165) soon after launch. Those who decide to go for it will have the option to choose from two available colors: Thunder Black and Gale Green.
Things that are NOT allowed: