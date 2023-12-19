First high-res render of Lava Storm 5G leaks ahead of launch
Lava’s next cheap 5G smartphone, the Storm 5G, has just leaked ahead of the official announcement, which is scheduled to take place in India on December 21. There’s little information about the phone’s price, but the Indian brand is known for having reasonable priced products, so the Lava Storm 5G is unlikely to be an exception.
As seen in the picture, Lava Storm 5G comes with dual cameras. According to the leak, one of the cameras will feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. We have yet to learn anything about the phone’s main camera though.
Another interesting piece of information is the amount of memory. Apparently, the Lava Storm 5G will pack at least 8GB RAM, but there might be higher options for those who want more memory and can afford it.
The high-res render of the phone leaked by @stufflisting on Twitter comes along with a few details about the Lava Storm 5G’s specs. For starters, the phone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, one of the company’s recent chipsets specifically designed for mid-range handsets.
Lava Storm 5G
As seen in the picture, Lava Storm 5G comes with dual cameras. According to the leak, one of the cameras will feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. We have yet to learn anything about the phone’s main camera though.
Another interesting piece of information is the amount of memory. Apparently, the Lava Storm 5G will pack at least 8GB RAM, but there might be higher options for those who want more memory and can afford it.
Lastly, the little information about the price that we have indicates that it will cost less than 15,000 INR (about $180). Also, the phone might be available in more than one color, but the picture leaked only shows the black variant.
Things that are NOT allowed: