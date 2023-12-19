Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

First high-res render of Lava Storm 5G leaks ahead of launch

Android
@cosminvasile
First high-res render of Lava Storm 5G leaks ahead of launch
Lava’s next cheap 5G smartphone, the Storm 5G, has just leaked ahead of the official announcement, which is scheduled to take place in India on December 21. There’s little information about the phone’s price, but the Indian brand is known for having reasonable priced products, so the Lava Storm 5G is unlikely to be an exception.

The high-res render of the phone leaked by @stufflisting on Twitter comes along with a few details about the Lava Storm 5G’s specs. For starters, the phone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, one of the company’s recent chipsets specifically designed for mid-range handsets.



As seen in the picture, Lava Storm 5G comes with dual cameras. According to the leak, one of the cameras will feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. We have yet to learn anything about the phone’s main camera though.

Another interesting piece of information is the amount of memory. Apparently, the Lava Storm 5G will pack at least 8GB RAM, but there might be higher options for those who want more memory and can afford it.

Lastly, the little information about the price that we have indicates that it will cost less than 15,000 INR (about $180). Also, the phone might be available in more than one color, but the picture leaked only shows the black variant.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless