Latest Pixel 7 Pro renders (and video) show small change to camera bar

Don't you hate buying a new phone and just a few weeks later renders for the next version are showing up all over the place? That is the situation for more recent purchasers of the Google Pixel 6 series who have seen renders of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro surface looking just like the currently available models. But a new render has been posted by Let'sGo Digital and it shows at least one change to the camera bar.











The renders of the Pixel 7 Pro and the accompanying video are made by Technizo Concept. The Pixel 7 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-6.8-inch curved OLED display, similar to this Pixel 6 Pro. The new model will most likely continue to have a screen with a QHD+ resolution (1440p) and a 120Hz refresh rate.





There already has been some conversation about the second generation Google Tensor chip powering the Pixel 7 line. This is Google's home-grown silicon that allowed the company to develop certain tricks for the Pixel 6 series that it wouldn't have been able to offer using off-the-shelf silicon from Qualcomm.





Despite calls from Pixel 6 users for the return of the rear-facing fingerprint scanner, we believe that Google will once again equip its flagship line with an in-display fingerprint reader. To keep the costs down, Google might simply resort to making adjustments and tweaks to the beleaguered biometric scanner rather than using a more expensive optical reader.





The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were introduced on October 19th and released on October 25th. So you can figure on waiting for more than half a year before the new models see the light of day. You also might notice the difference in the Pixel 7 Pro's rear camera bar which in the render has the periscope telephoto lens separated from the two other lenses on the camera array by circular borders.

Thanks to the Pixel 6 series, the fourth quarter of 2021 was the best quarter in Pixel history . No doubt that this came about due to the release of the Pixel 6 series which generated a level of excitement that no other Pixel before was able to reach. As forecast because of past Pixel releases, many expected the new models to experience some bugs, and of course this is exactly what happened.





But those willing to give the Pixel 6 line some time for Google to exterminate the bugs before giving up on the models have been pleased with what they have purchased. And some of the new features have proved to be very popular including the Magic Eraser. This uses AI to make recommendations to determine certain people and images in a photo that should not be in it. The user also has the ability to decide who/what gets the boot from the photo.





While there are paid apps that you could buy that do the same thing, you're better off using a native feature in your phone to remove the unwanted elements of a photo. Another feature called Motion Mode has two different uses.







With Action Pan, the subject of a photo is analyzed by the device and remains in focus while everything else in the background is a blur and appears to be in motion. This feature should be used on people and moving objects like cars.





The second part of Motion Mode is called Long Exposure and requires that you have a steady hand or the use of a tripod. While Action Pan uses Machine Learning and AI to blur a background that wouldn't normally be blurred, Long Exposure is used when there is action in the background such as people walking or cars on the road. It leaves you with a steady image while blurring all movement within the scene.

