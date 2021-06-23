Kuo: Huawei ban, improved specs will lead to strong iPhone 13 5G shipments

Reliable TF International Ming-Chi Kuo revealed plenty of tasty leaks on Wednesday about the 2022 Apple iPhone lineup and if you're an iPhone fan, or merely curious, it's worth your time to check it out . But 9to5Mac says that Kuo also had some interesting comments to add about the iPhone 13 series which he shared in a note to clients. According to the reliable analyst, he expects strong iPhone shipments in 2021 and another increase in 2022 thanks to the upcoming new models, and the "Huawei ban."





Kuo forecasts that following the 195 million handsets it shipped last year, Apple will deliver 230 million-240 million units this year for as much as a 23% increase, and 250 million-260 million in 2022. During the second half of this year, the analysts says that Apple will pick up high-end market share thanks to a "specifications upgrade," and the "U.S. ban on Huawei." The former is just a fancy way of saying that the new iPhone models will be released during the end of the third calendar quarter.





The TF International analyst says that Apple will ship as many as 88 million units during the second half of this year. That would be a 17.3% hike from the 75 million iPhones that Apple shipped during the second half of 2020.







Apple expects to add ProMotion displays on the iPhone 13 Pro models featuring a variable 120Hz refresh rate, the A15 Bionic chipset manufactured using TSMC's enhanced 5nm node, improvements to the cameras including sensor shift stabilization for all four models. This feature stabilizes the shaking that happens when recording videos by adjusting the camera's sensors instead of their lenses.





We also should see larger capacity batteries, a smaller notch, and a new camera design for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. The new models could be released on September 24th







In May 2019, the U.S. put Huawei on the Entity List which prevented the manufacturer from accessing its U.S. supply chain including Google. Exactly one year later, the U.S. Commerce Department announced a new export rule banning foundries using U.S. technology from shipping cutting- edge chips to Huawei without a license.





Huawei was on its way to becoming the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world when the bans were announced in 2019 and 2020. After selling its Honor sub-unit last year in order to divorce the brand from Huawei and its U.S. punishments, Huawei is now expected to drop to the seventh spot among the globe's top smartphone companies this year. That decline in smartphone sales could be filled by Apple according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

