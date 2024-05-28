Host an epic party with the JBL Xtreme 3 and save $150 on Amazon
What’s better than listening to your favorite tunes on one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers? Getting it at deeply discounted prices, of course! If you recall, we shared a brilliant JBL Xtreme 3 deal at Walmart not long ago. The promo remains live there, but we’ve also found it on Amazon. That’s right, you can save $150 on this loud fella via the online merchant.
Given that the JBL Xtreme 4 is now available for pre-order (so it’s highly unlikely that it’ll see such substantial discounts anytime soon), this speaker is the must-have option for party-goers and music lovers alike. It’s never been cheaper on Amazon, mind you, but Woot and Walmart have offered it at slightly better prices.
If you don’t feel like pre-ordering the latest model of this JBL speaker series or wish to spend over $200 on the Xtreme 3, perhaps the previous version will intrigue you. The Xtreme 2 is still a viable option despite its age, plus it’s now available for less than $170 on Amazon.
If you’re a particular electronic music lover (or a rap aficionado), the bass-heavy sound this bad boy offers will definitely tickle your fancy. If you like your tunes more balanced, you might want to tweak the Xtreme 3 to your taste via the app EQ settings.
There’s also a built-in powerbank on deck, which lets you keep devices charged while streaming music. While we’re on that, this large fella offers up to 15 hours of listening time per charge, which should be enough for any party. And if you want even more playtime out of your speaker, consider the JBL Boombox 3. This one is also discounted at Amazon right now.
With its rugged design and high water and dust resistance rating, this popular speaker easily surpasses some of the best waterproof speakers. While it’s not the most lightweight of products, it makes up for its somewhat bulky form factor with incredible audio quality.
