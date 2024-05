Host an epic party with the JBL Xtreme 3 and save $150 on Amazon

Save $150 on the JBL Xtreme 3 on Amazon You can once again get the JBL Xtreme 3 at Amazon. This loud, powerful speaker sells at $150 off its price tag, making it a much more attractive option. It has a built-in powerbank, delivers the JBL Original Pro sound, supports PartyBoost for even louder parties, and keeps the music going strong for up to 15 hours per charge. $150 off (39%) Buy at Amazon JBL Xtreme 2 (Red): get for less than $165 on Amazon The JBL Xtreme 2 is also on sale across all available colors. If you pick the one in Red, you can save 19%, whereas all other paintjobs retail at 15% off. This speaker is ideal for cash-strapped music lovers seeking a hands-free microphone on their item. It has an IPX7 rating and offers up to 15 hours of listening time. $38 off (19%) Buy at Amazon

Given that the JBL Xtreme 4 is now available for pre-order (so it’s highly unlikely that it’ll see such substantial discounts anytime soon), this speaker is the must-have option for party-goers and music lovers alike. It’s never been cheaper on Amazon, mind you, but Woot and Walmart have offered it at slightly better prices.If you don’t feel like pre-ordering the latest model of this JBL speaker series or wish to spend over $200 on the Xtreme 3, perhaps the previous version will intrigue you. The Xtreme 2 is still a viable option despite its age, plus it’s now available for less than $170 on Amazon.With its rugged design and high water and dust resistance rating, this popular speaker easily surpasses some of the best waterproof speakers . While it’s not the most lightweight of products, it makes up for its somewhat bulky form factor with incredible audio quality.If you’re a particular electronic music lover (or a rap aficionado), the bass-heavy sound this bad boy offers will definitely tickle your fancy. If you like your tunes more balanced, you might want to tweak the Xtreme 3 to your taste via the app EQ settings.There’s also a built-in powerbank on deck, which lets you keep devices charged while streaming music. While we’re on that, this large fella offers up to 15 hours of listening time per charge, which should be enough for any party. And if you want even more playtime out of your speaker, consider the JBL Boombox 3 . This one is also discounted at Amazon right now.