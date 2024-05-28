Host an epic party with the JBL Xtreme 3 and save $150 on Amazon

JBL Xtreme 2 (Red): get for less than $165 on Amazon

The JBL Xtreme 2 is also on sale across all available colors. If you pick the one in Red, you can save 19%, whereas all other paintjobs retail at 15% off. This speaker is ideal for cash-strapped music lovers seeking a hands-free microphone on their item. It has an IPX7 rating and offers up to 15 hours of listening time.