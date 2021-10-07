Amazon has a bunch of JBL earbuds and headphones on sale at phenomenal prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That obviously doesn't mean these special offers will last forever, but rather that they could go away at any moment with absolutely no advance notice. Thus, if you're in the market for some of the best cheap wireless earbuds out there, for instance, you should probably waste no time and grab the JBL Tune 125TWS or 225TWS at 40 percent off their $99.95 list prices.



Despite what their names might suggest, the JBL Tune 225TWS are not necessarily better than the 125TWS buds, actually delivering a humbler battery life of just five hours by themselves and a combined endurance rating of around 25 hours when also taking their bundled charging case into account.





Of course, choosing the Tune 125TWS could prove to be a question of style as well, but if you don't mind the "snug-fitting" design, that battery life is certainly a winner, at eight and 32 hours (!!!) without and with the charging case considered respectively.



There aren't a lot of other significant differences to note in terms of features like overall audio performance, "Pure Bass" technology, connectivity, or native voice assistance, but if you want something considerably more powerful to rival today's best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation , the JBL Live Pro+ TWS are a pretty safe budget-friendly bet right now.



Available at $50 and $79 less than their usual price of $179.95 in white and black colors respectively, these sleek AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro alternatives come with state-of-the-art "JBL Signature Sound" technology, adaptive noise cancelling functionality, wireless charging support, a grand total of six microphones guaranteeing flawless voice calls, IPX4 water resistance, and up to a stellar 28 hours of battery life.



If true wireless earbuds are not your style, Amazon is also selling the dirt-cheap JBL Tune 510BT wireless on-ear headphones with Pure Bass sound at 40 percent off their $49.95 MSRP in black and blue hues, as well as the much costlier JBL Live 660NC wireless over-ear cans with active noise cancellation at a massive $100 discount.



Across the board, you're looking at incredibly rare deals here that have been available before but only once or twice and for an extremely limited time. Otherwise put, Black Friday has essentially come early for JBL fans this year.