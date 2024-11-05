The eye-catching JBL Pulse 5 is at its best price, creating a festive atmosphere on a budget

Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

It's always handy to have a loud Bluetooth speaker. Whether you're hanging out with friends outside, looking to liven up the atmosphere with some dancing songs, or bringing the whole family together for Christmas tunes, a solid speaker can really set the mood.

Of course, those aren't exactly cheap, so you might be looking for one that's enjoying a sweet discount. Well, it appears Lady Luck has seen your desire for a new capable Bluetooth speaker, as the JBL Pulse 5 is $65 off its price at Walmart right now. This allows you to get one for $184.99, instead of $249.95.

JBL Pulse 5: Save 26% at Walmart!

Get the light show-capable JBL Pulse 5 at its best price at Walmart and save $65. The speaker offers a loud sound, making it a top choice for larger gatherings. Additionally, it has a beautiful light show, which syncs to the beat. Act fast and save now!
$65 off (26%)
$184 99
$249 95
Buy at Walmart


We should mention that this offer is better than the $60 discount Walmart had on this fella back in September. Furthermore, neither Amazon nor Best Buy is selling the speaker at discounted prices right now, leaving Walmart the best place to score a new JBL Pulse 5.

Being a JBL speaker for parties, the JBL Pulse 5 sounds incredible and can get quite loud, making it perfect for larger gatherings. But its biggest highlight is its mesmerizing 360-degree light show, which syncs to the beat. The best thing is that it supports JBL's Portable app, which allows you to tailor both the audio and the lights to your preferences.

On top of that, this bad boy is pretty durable, boasting a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means you can carry it with you anywhere without concern, as it's completely dustproof and can withstand being submerged in water up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, it offers good battery life, delivering up to 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.

Overall, the JBL Pulse 5 is definitely worth the money, and we encourage you to get one now, while it can be yours for less. So, don't wait! Save today!
Loading Comments...

