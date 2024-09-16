Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

JBL's new PartyBox Stage 320 offers loud sound and vibrant light show at its lowest price on Amazon

If you've been searching for a way to spice up your gatherings, we've found the perfect deal on the perfect Bluetooth speaker for that. Fellow deal hunter, we present the newly released JBL PartyBox Stage 320, which can now be yours for $150 off its price on Amazon.

JBL PartyBox Stage 320: Save $150 on Amazon!

Get the JBL PartyBox Stage 320 for $150 off its price on Amazon. The speaker delivers loud sound, features guitar and dual mic inputs, and even boasts its own light show. Act fast and save now!
$150 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


It's also worth noting that the speaker is available at its best price, so there's never been a better time to upgrade your parties. While the device isn't exactly budget-friendly, even with the discount bringing it down to under $450, it's definitely worth your money and love.

As a proper party speaker, the JBL PartyBox Stage 320, released in May this year, is one big fella. But it comes with built-in wheels and a handle for easier carrying. Its larger size allows it to boast two 6.5-inch woofers and two 25mm dome tweeters, delivering deep bass and clear sound even at higher volumes. And oh, boy, this thing gets loud, making it a top choice for a big gathering or party.

In addition to its awesome sound, the Bluetooth sound system packs a mesmerizing light show that syncs to the beat. Furthermore, you can tailor the light display and even the sound via the companion JBL PartyBox app for an even more incredible listening experience. And when you think it's time to show off your musical talents, you can plug in your guitar or mic and start playing or singing, thanks to the device's guitar and dual mic inputs.

Don't worry, it also boasts solid durability. With an IPX4 rating, it can withstand water splashes from any direction. Additionally, it delivers up to 18 hours of playtime. If the battery runs out during your party, you can easily swap it with a spare, though you'll need to purchase the second power cell separately. The device also features fast charging, with just a 10-minute charge providing up to 2 hours of listening time

As you can see, the JBL PartyBox Stage 320 offers great value for money with awesome sound, a fantastic light show, an IPX4 rating, and support for guitar and mic — all now available for $150 off its price. So, don't dilly-dally! Grab one while the offer is still up for grabs!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Loading Comments...

