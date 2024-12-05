Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Unprecedented Amazon deal knocks the JBL Live 660NC down to a dirt-cheap price

Being on a budget usually involves steering clear of expensive tech. But things change when you can find an awesome deal. Well, we've just found one! Amazon currently sells the high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones from JBL, the Live 660NC, at a crazy-low price. For probably a limited time, you can snatch these old but gold headphones for a whopping 60% off!

JBL Live 660NC: Save a whopping 60%!

The JBL Live 660NC are dirt-cheap right now, offered for $120 off their usual price. That's an unprecedented Amazon deal that knocks them down under $80! The discount is only available on the model in Black. Hurry up and buy a set while you can.
$120 off (60%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Live 770NC: $80 off at Amazon

Want the newer model? No worries! It's also enjoying its lowest price ever, retailing for 40% off at Amazon. The JBL Live 770NC might not stay at that price for long, so keep that in mind. Act fast and buy yours soon!
$80 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

These JBL headphones may be no AirPods Max or Sony WH-1000XM5, but they're an excellent choice right now. Typically costing about $200, they're under $80 right now, making them a dream come true! Plus, they bring a lot to the table for that price, including a lightweight design, decent ANC, and splendid battery life.

Released back in 2021, the Live 660NC aren't the latest model of their series. Fortunately, Amazon is also letting you save big on the newer model! The e-commerce giant slashed $80 off the Live 770NC's price, saving you as much as 40%! That brings the ~$200 headset down to about $120 at the seller, another unprecedented bargain.

In other words, whichever model you go for, you get plenty of value for money. The Live 660NC have decent noise cancellation and passive isolation, allowing you to get lost in your music with fewer distractions. Notice how we said fewer---while respectable, the headphones' ANC certainly isn't top-of-the-line.

On the audio front, the headphones offer quite a bass-heavy sound out of the box, and you can dial it down via the app's EQ in case you don't like it. Other than that, they sound pretty good. Plus, their battery life of up to 40 hours with ANC is definitely impressive.

Then again, these bad boys support a slightly outdated Bluetooth version, i.e., Bluetooth 5.0. The newer mode, on the other hand, features Bluetooth 5.3, offering improved connectivity. That should be no major drawback since these fellas cost about $80 instead of $200 right now, but it's worth noting.

Once again, the JBL Live 660NC have a dirt-cheap asking price right now. They might not stay at that price very long, so hurry up and buy your set before it's too late! And keep in mind the promo is only available on the model in Black.
