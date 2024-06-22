JBL's well-liked Flip 5 speaker is now 38% cheaper at Amazon
Do you need a budget Bluetooth speaker to make your indoor or outdoor adventures more enjoyable? The JBL Flip 5 is one suitable option. The speaker may be no spring chicken, but it's considerably more affordable than its successor. Plus, Amazon now sells the Red model at an incredible 38% discount, landing it under the $80 mark.
While this isn't the best markdown we've seen for this affordable music-streaming companion, it's still considerably attractive. Usually, Amazon sells it for 30-32% off, which saves you about $40 off its MSRP of about $130. However, you can now score $50 in savings. Mind you, if Walmart is your favorite store, feel free to get your speaker straight from there, as it sells the Flip 5 in Red at the same price.
This wireless speaker isn't just well-built. Like its successor, the JBL Flip 6, it offers great audio quality for its compact size. You get a good amount of low-end, mostly clear vocals and enjoyable sound for the asking price.
And if the audio doesn't sound right to you out of the box, you can play with the in-app equalizers and adjust it to something more enjoyable. Via the JBL Portable app, you can also enable the PartyBoost mode, which lets you connect this puppy to more speakers.
Finally, you get a reasonable battery life of up to 12 hours. That's exactly what the newer model offers, by the way. So, if you don't want to shell out too much money for your next speaker, consider this Amazon deal.
While it lacks dust protection, something most waterproof speakers for the summer have, this compact fella is still pretty good for outdoor use. It boasts a tough design and is waterproof, meaning it should be fine even if you splash some water on it. Keep in mind that the lack of dust resistance means you better not let it roll in the sand.
