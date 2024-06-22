JBL's well-liked Flip 5 speaker is now 38% cheaper at Amazon

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you need a budget Bluetooth speaker to make your indoor or outdoor adventures more enjoyable? The JBL Flip 5 is one suitable option. The speaker may be no spring chicken, but it's considerably more affordable than its successor. Plus, Amazon now sells the Red model at an incredible 38% discount, landing it under the $80 mark.

JBL Flip 5: save 38% at Amazon

Snatch the old but gold JBL Flip 5 under the $80 mark through Amazon's juicy discount. The deal is only available on the model in Red, so do keep that in mind. For its compact size, the speaker offers great audio quality. It's also very sturdy and ideal for outdoor adventures with its IPX7 water-resistant rating. Get the most bang for your buck by pulling the trigger on this deal.
$50 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

While this isn't the best markdown we've seen for this affordable music-streaming companion, it's still considerably attractive. Usually, Amazon sells it for 30-32% off, which saves you about $40 off its MSRP of about $130. However, you can now score $50 in savings. Mind you, if Walmart is your favorite store, feel free to get your speaker straight from there, as it sells the Flip 5 in Red at the same price.

While it lacks dust protection, something most waterproof speakers for the summer have, this compact fella is still pretty good for outdoor use. It boasts a tough design and is waterproof, meaning it should be fine even if you splash some water on it. Keep in mind that the lack of dust resistance means you better not let it roll in the sand.

This wireless speaker isn't just well-built. Like its successor, the JBL Flip 6, it offers great audio quality for its compact size. You get a good amount of low-end, mostly clear vocals and enjoyable sound for the asking price.

And if the audio doesn't sound right to you out of the box, you can play with the in-app equalizers and adjust it to something more enjoyable. Via the JBL Portable app, you can also enable the PartyBoost mode, which lets you connect this puppy to more speakers.

Finally, you get a reasonable battery life of up to 12 hours. That's exactly what the newer model offers, by the way. So, if you don't want to shell out too much money for your next speaker, consider this Amazon deal.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

