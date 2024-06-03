Enjoy your summer vibes with the popular JBL Flip 5, now available at an unbeatable price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Now that summer is almost here — perhaps it has already begun for some— you're likely in search of an awesome-sounding yet budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker. After all, we all want to enjoy quality time with our friends while blasting our favorite songs, but not everyone can afford to spend over $100 on a new speaker.
The speaker delivers impressive sound with a strong bass and boasts an IPX7 water-resistance rating. While it doesn't have full dust protection, it can withstand water submersion at up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. So, it should be able to survive one or two accidental drops in the pool.
It excels in the battery department too, providing up to 12 hours of listening on one charge. However, your actual listening time may vary, as it depends on the volume at which you're playing your songs.
As you can see, it's no wonder why the JBL Flip 5 is so popular and sought after. Its audio capabilities, combined with good battery life, water resistance rating, and affordable price tag, make it a real steal and rank it among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. That's why you should act quickly and snag one for less now while the offer is still available.
This is why, we are happy to share that the popular JBL Flip 5 is still on sale at a gorgeous $40 (31%) discount on Amazon, letting you snag one for less than $90. And while this deal has been available for quite some time now, and we've reported it a few times already, it's still unmissable. Therefore, we decided to share it with you again. So, if you've missed our previous posts about this awesome offer, we suggest taking advantage of this one now, as the JBL Flip 5 is a real bang for your buck, especially at its current price.
