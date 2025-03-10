The JBL Charge gets a rare 33% discount at Amazon, possibly for a short while
Seeking an affordable portable Bluetooth speaker that lets you charge your device while streaming your favorite jams? The JBL Charge 5 is the one to get! This unit costs some $180 when not on sale, but you can buy it for just under $120 on Amazon right now.
Not only do you score a rare 33% off this JBL Flip 6 alternative, but you can save on all available colors. As you may know, Walmart is usually the one offering generous discounts on this portable speaker, so this is a welcome change. In fact, it's the first time in 2025 that Amazon has given you such a huge price cut, with previous discounts reaching just $40. That said, the current sale might not stay up for long, so we'd suggest you act fast and get one before it's too late.
As for its sound quality, the unit delivers excellent audio output for its size. There's enough bass to entertain a small gathering; the mids are wide and the highs are prominent without being too hissy—what more could you need?
What about battery life? It's not half bad, actually. According to JBL, you should get up to 20 hours of non-stop streaming, which is a pretty solid result. Add to this Bluetooth Multipoint support, and you've got the ideal indoor and outdoor speaker.
If you think the JBL Charge 5 is good enough to meet your everyday needs, now's the time to get one at Amazon. At 33% off, this buddy is a must-have you shouldn't pass up.
The Charge 5 is sturdy and offers high water and dust resistance with its IP67 rating, making it a pretty suitable pick for outdoor use. Its design is also quite rugged, so you shouldn't worry much even if you accidentally drop it (though you might want to be careful just in case).
If you don't mind downloading the JBL Portable app, you can also access a three-band EQ to customize the sound. The speaker supports the PartyBoost feature as well, helping you achieve stereo sound by pairing your unit with another Charge 5.
