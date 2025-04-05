The well-liked JBL Charge 5 remains a hit at 33% off on Amazon

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Did you know that one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers is still a top pick at its discounted price on Amazon? That's right — the merchant has an ongoing JBL Charge 5 promo, offering the unit for 33% off its original price.

The JBL Charge 5 is 33% off at Amazon

$60 off (33%)
Amazon continues to sell the JBL Charge 5 at its highest discount so far in 2025. That means you still have time to save 33% on the well-liked unit in any paintjob you like. Act fast, though, as the promo has been live for some time and might expire soon.
Buy at Amazon

Think twice if you believe this promo is just now going live! Actually, it's been available since sometime last month. Don't let that discourage you, though, as it's the model's highest discount so far in 2025. That said, you might want to hurry up and save before this long-running promo expires.

While the newer JBL Charge 6 has already been announced (and is up for pre-order at Amazon), we believe it'll be some time before we see it at a substantial discount. Another thing to note is that it costs $20 more than the Charge 5, or about $200. In other words, the older version is a better choice for music lovers on a budget.

But what makes this JBL speaker a popular pick? Firstly, it has a sturdy design and an IP67 rating, providing solid protection during outdoor use. Moreover, the unit has excellent sound quality, pumping out sufficient bass for its size. Like most JBL options, the speaker isn't suited for critical listening. Instead, it delivers consumer-friendly audio with enhanced low-end.

Another perk here is the built-in powerbank. As its name suggests, the Charge 5 lets you charge devices while streaming music. The JBL Xtreme 3 shares the same feature, but it's bigger. So, if you're looking for louder audio without losing this nice powerbank extra, consider it an alternative.

The Charge 5 also has a top battery life. You should be able to get up to 20 hours of music per charge, which is more than enough for most users. Then there's the JBL PartyBoost feature, which lets you connect the unit to other compatible speakers for a louder soundstage.

As you can see, the JBL Charge 5 is a pretty well-rounded speaker. If you think it's right for you, act fast and get one at Amazon before it's too late. At 33% off, the unit is an absolute hit!
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

