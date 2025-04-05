The well-liked JBL Charge 5 remains a hit at 33% off on Amazon
Did you know that one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers is still a top pick at its discounted price on Amazon? That's right — the merchant has an ongoing JBL Charge 5 promo, offering the unit for 33% off its original price.
Think twice if you believe this promo is just now going live! Actually, it's been available since sometime last month. Don't let that discourage you, though, as it's the model's highest discount so far in 2025. That said, you might want to hurry up and save before this long-running promo expires.
But what makes this JBL speaker a popular pick? Firstly, it has a sturdy design and an IP67 rating, providing solid protection during outdoor use. Moreover, the unit has excellent sound quality, pumping out sufficient bass for its size. Like most JBL options, the speaker isn't suited for critical listening. Instead, it delivers consumer-friendly audio with enhanced low-end.
The Charge 5 also has a top battery life. You should be able to get up to 20 hours of music per charge, which is more than enough for most users. Then there's the JBL PartyBoost feature, which lets you connect the unit to other compatible speakers for a louder soundstage.
As you can see, the JBL Charge 5 is a pretty well-rounded speaker. If you think it's right for you, act fast and get one at Amazon before it's too late. At 33% off, the unit is an absolute hit!
While the newer JBL Charge 6 has already been announced (and is up for pre-order at Amazon), we believe it'll be some time before we see it at a substantial discount. Another thing to note is that it costs $20 more than the Charge 5, or about $200. In other words, the older version is a better choice for music lovers on a budget.
Another perk here is the built-in powerbank. As its name suggests, the Charge 5 lets you charge devices while streaming music. The JBL Xtreme 3 shares the same feature, but it's bigger. So, if you're looking for louder audio without losing this nice powerbank extra, consider it an alternative.
Things that are NOT allowed: