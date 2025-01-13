Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Epic sale knocks 31% off the JBL Charge 5 for extremely limited time

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker resting outdoors on a sandy surface near pebbles and a bridge.
Finding a great promo is always awesome, but things are way better when it's rare! Woot's got just such a promo to offer you right now, but you should act very quickly. Starting today through January 15 at 12 AM CT, the merchant lets you save a whopping 31% on one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers—the JBL Charge 5.

Save $55 on the JBL Charge 5 at Woot

If you're looking for a capable Bluetooth speaker with deep bass, good sound quality, and long battery life, the JBL Charge 5 is the ideal choice to consider. This unit is 31% off on Woot until January 15 at 12 AM CT, allowing you to get the most value for money.
$55 off (31%)
$124 95
$179 95
Buy at Woot

The JBL Charge 5 is 22% off at Amazon

Woot's promo might be awesome at its discounted price, but its 90-day Woot limited warranty might not appeal to everyone. If you wish to buy your speaker with a manufacturer's warranty, get it for 22% off at Amazon.
$40 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

That means you can buy the $179.95 unit in brand-new condition for $124.95. While we've seen such attractive prices before, we haven't come across such a generous sale since November. Still, you'll have to put up with one small inconvenience by going for this sale. Namely, you should be OK with getting a 90-day Woot limited warranty instead of JBL's full-year warranty. If that's no biggie for you, we'd definitely recommend snatching this device for 31% off.

Offering louder and more impressive audio than the JBL Flip 6, this bad boy promises to take any gathering to the next level. It offers JBL Original Pro Sound with clear vocals and deep, sweet bass. While it's a perfectly suitable option on its own, you can also pair it with other compatible JBL speakers via PartyBoost.

Sound quality aside, the Charge 5 is also quite durable. In fact, it has an IP67 rating and robust design, making it a top-notch choice for outdoor and indoor use. But that's not all! This buddy has a built-in powerbank, which means it can charge your devices while you're streaming your favorite tunes.

On top of everything else, this speaker packs a sweet 20-hour battery life. That should be plenty for most users. Ultimately, the JBL Charge 5 checks all the important boxes—durability, sound quality, and battery life. What more could you possibly need?

If you think this fella is good enough to meet your everyday needs, now's the perfect time to save on it. At 31% off its original price, it's an incredible choice you should consider investing in. And hurry up because the promo won't stay live for long.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
115 stories
13 Jan, 2025
Epic sale knocks 31% off the JBL Charge 5 for extremely limited time
11 Jan, 2025
Amazon's Winter Sale event knocks 30% off the Soundcore Motion 300, making it a must-have
06 Jan, 2025
At $34 off on Walmart, the JBL Flip 6 offers plenty of value for money
25 Dec, 2024
Doorbuster sale makes the JBL Xtreme 3 cheaper than cheap in time for Christmas
21 Dec, 2024
Celebrate Christmas in style with the JBL Charge 5 and save 23% at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists

Latest News

iPhone SE 4 specs leak make for a strong contender not only to Pixel and Galaxy but to the iPhone 16 itself
iPhone SE 4 specs leak make for a strong contender not only to Pixel and Galaxy but to the iPhone 16 itself
Amazon slashes $103 off the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4, making them a hot pick
Amazon slashes $103 off the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4, making them a hot pick
Apple's AirTag 2 could come with a 300% improvement in this area
Apple's AirTag 2 could come with a 300% improvement in this area
Asus sets the date for the flagship Zenfone 12 Ultra debut
Asus sets the date for the flagship Zenfone 12 Ultra debut
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an unprecedented bargain at 50% off
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an unprecedented bargain at 50% off
Apple's ultra-affordable Beats Solo Buds are even cheaper than usual in three colors now
Apple's ultra-affordable Beats Solo Buds are even cheaper than usual in three colors now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless