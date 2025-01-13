Epic sale knocks 31% off the JBL Charge 5 for extremely limited time
Finding a great promo is always awesome, but things are way better when it's rare! Woot's got just such a promo to offer you right now, but you should act very quickly. Starting today through January 15 at 12 AM CT, the merchant lets you save a whopping 31% on one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers—the JBL Charge 5.
That means you can buy the $179.95 unit in brand-new condition for $124.95. While we've seen such attractive prices before, we haven't come across such a generous sale since November. Still, you'll have to put up with one small inconvenience by going for this sale. Namely, you should be OK with getting a 90-day Woot limited warranty instead of JBL's full-year warranty. If that's no biggie for you, we'd definitely recommend snatching this device for 31% off.
Sound quality aside, the Charge 5 is also quite durable. In fact, it has an IP67 rating and robust design, making it a top-notch choice for outdoor and indoor use. But that's not all! This buddy has a built-in powerbank, which means it can charge your devices while you're streaming your favorite tunes.
If you think this fella is good enough to meet your everyday needs, now's the perfect time to save on it. At 31% off its original price, it's an incredible choice you should consider investing in. And hurry up because the promo won't stay live for long.
Offering louder and more impressive audio than the JBL Flip 6, this bad boy promises to take any gathering to the next level. It offers JBL Original Pro Sound with clear vocals and deep, sweet bass. While it's a perfectly suitable option on its own, you can also pair it with other compatible JBL speakers via PartyBoost.
On top of everything else, this speaker packs a sweet 20-hour battery life. That should be plenty for most users. Ultimately, the JBL Charge 5 checks all the important boxes—durability, sound quality, and battery life. What more could you possibly need?
