Walmart launches yet another amazing JBL Charge 5 deal you can't miss
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Spring is just around the corner, and you may be looking for a nice addition to your outdoor gatherings with friends. Well, Walmart has the perfect thing to offer you—a rare $58 price cut on the JBL Charge 5 in Red.
As you may recall, we've seen various discounts on this portable Bluetooth speaker. It was previously available for $55 off at Woot, but that sale is no longer live. What's more, it wasn't as juicy as Walmart's current deal, which, by the way, brings the unit down to an irresistible $122 from its $179.95 original asking price.
Speaking of the great outdoors, this buddy is ready to accompany you on any adventure you can think of. It boasts a high water and dust resistance of IP67; it should be fine even if you let it roll in the sand a bit. The unit is also quite durable, so it should be able to withstand an occasional drop (though we'd suggest being careful when handling it anyway).
On top of that, the model supports PartyBoost through the JBL Portable app, allowing you to create a louder soundstage. But wait, there's more! This buddy supports Bluetooth Multipoint, letting you connect it to two devices simultaneously. Its battery life of up to 20 hours is just as noteworthy, though listening at higher volumes may give you less overall playtime.
If you're looking for a casual music companion, now's the ideal time to buy one. Grab the JBL Charge 5 and save $58 at Walmart.
As you may recall, we've seen various discounts on this portable Bluetooth speaker. It was previously available for $55 off at Woot, but that sale is no longer live. What's more, it wasn't as juicy as Walmart's current deal, which, by the way, brings the unit down to an irresistible $122 from its $179.95 original asking price.
The JBL Charge 5 is slightly larger than the Flip 6 and offers one major advantage: a built-in powerbank. As you may imagine, this lets you charge your devices while streaming, which could be especially useful outdoors.
Speaking of the great outdoors, this buddy is ready to accompany you on any adventure you can think of. It boasts a high water and dust resistance of IP67; it should be fine even if you let it roll in the sand a bit. The unit is also quite durable, so it should be able to withstand an occasional drop (though we'd suggest being careful when handling it anyway).
What about its audio quality? Well, it's certainly not as loud and powerful as the Xtreme or Boombox series, but it's good enough to entertain a small group of people. You get to enjoy deep but not too overpowering bass and mostly balanced mids, which should be more than enough for casual listening.
On top of that, the model supports PartyBoost through the JBL Portable app, allowing you to create a louder soundstage. But wait, there's more! This buddy supports Bluetooth Multipoint, letting you connect it to two devices simultaneously. Its battery life of up to 20 hours is just as noteworthy, though listening at higher volumes may give you less overall playtime.
If you're looking for a casual music companion, now's the ideal time to buy one. Grab the JBL Charge 5 and save $58 at Walmart.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
28 Feb, 2025Walmart launches yet another amazing JBL Charge 5 deal you can't miss
27 Feb, 2025The stylish B&O Beosound A1 (Gen 2) is a steal at 53% off, but for a limited time
26 Feb, 2025Walmart is still selling the JBL Boombox 3 at a lovely $111 discount
17 Feb, 2025The ultra-compact JBL Clip 5 is a steal at a whopping 38% off
11 Feb, 2025Marshall's Emberton II is a hit for music lovers at $70 off
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: