Walmart launches yet another amazing JBL Charge 5 deal you can't miss

Deals
JBL Charge 5 in Red, placed in an outdoor setting, showing the JBL logo.
Spring is just around the corner, and you may be looking for a nice addition to your outdoor gatherings with friends. Well, Walmart has the perfect thing to offer you—a rare $58 price cut on the JBL Charge 5 in Red.

Save 32% on the JBL Charge 5 at Walmart

$122 04
$179 95
$58 off (32%)
The JBL Charge 5 is a real delight right now, as Walmart sells it for 32% off its original price. That lets you score $58 in savings, which is a pretty rare price cut. The offer only applies to the model in Red.
Buy at Walmart

As you may recall, we've seen various discounts on this portable Bluetooth speaker. It was previously available for $55 off at Woot, but that sale is no longer live. What's more, it wasn't as juicy as Walmart's current deal, which, by the way, brings the unit down to an irresistible $122 from its $179.95 original asking price.

The JBL Charge 5 is slightly larger than the Flip 6 and offers one major advantage: a built-in powerbank. As you may imagine, this lets you charge your devices while streaming, which could be especially useful outdoors.

Speaking of the great outdoors, this buddy is ready to accompany you on any adventure you can think of. It boasts a high water and dust resistance of IP67; it should be fine even if you let it roll in the sand a bit. The unit is also quite durable, so it should be able to withstand an occasional drop (though we'd suggest being careful when handling it anyway).

What about its audio quality? Well, it's certainly not as loud and powerful as the Xtreme or Boombox series, but it's good enough to entertain a small group of people. You get to enjoy deep but not too overpowering bass and mostly balanced mids, which should be more than enough for casual listening.

On top of that, the model supports PartyBoost through the JBL Portable app, allowing you to create a louder soundstage. But wait, there's more! This buddy supports Bluetooth Multipoint, letting you connect it to two devices simultaneously. Its battery life of up to 20 hours is just as noteworthy, though listening at higher volumes may give you less overall playtime.

If you're looking for a casual music companion, now's the ideal time to buy one. Grab the JBL Charge 5 and save $58 at Walmart.
