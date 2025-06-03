The well-liked JBL Charge 5 just got a whole lot cheaper at Walmart
Now's the ideal time to upgrade your listening experience and save 35% on the JBL Charge 5!
Have you been waiting for a solid discount on the JBL Charge 5? Well, now's the ideal time to buy one, as long as you grab it at Walmart. The unit is available with a tempting $63 discount in its Teal variant, making it one of the best value-for-money options you can get right now.
If you recall, Woot also had a solid sale on the same unit some time ago. But like most of its promos, it expired quickly and hasn't returned since. Meanwhile, Amazon offers a more modest 22% markdown on the Charge 5, clearly making Walmart's bargain your best bet if you want to upgrade your listening experience and score a top deal.
On top of that, as its name suggests, the Charge 5 packs a built-in powerbank, letting you charge devices while streaming so you never miss a beat. Speaking of devices, you can connect this bad boy to two phones, tablets, etc., simultaneously — a welcome extra many will appreciate.
If there's anything this fella doesn't have, it's a built-in mic. But let's face it: how many of us use Bluetooth speakers for phone calls? We wouldn't call that a dealbreaker but to each their own.
Don't mind the lack of a built-in mic? In that case, we suggest you hurry up and grab the $179.95 speaker for only $117 with Walmart's latest sale. After all, it might not stay up for long.
Things that are NOT allowed: