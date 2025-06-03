Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

The well-liked JBL Charge 5 just got a whole lot cheaper at Walmart

Now's the ideal time to upgrade your listening experience and save 35% on the JBL Charge 5!

Have you been waiting for a solid discount on the JBL Charge 5? Well, now's the ideal time to buy one, as long as you grab it at Walmart. The unit is available with a tempting $63 discount in its Teal variant, making it one of the best value-for-money options you can get right now.

Save 35% on the JBL Charge 5 in Teal

$117
$179 95
$63 off (35%)
Walmart slashed 35% off the JBL Charge 5, making it an unmissable deal for music lovers. This speaker has a durable design, excellent sound, and now that it's way cheaper than usual, it's a top pick you shouldn't ignore.
Buy at Walmart

If you recall, Woot also had a solid sale on the same unit some time ago. But like most of its promos, it expired quickly and hasn't returned since. Meanwhile, Amazon offers a more modest 22% markdown on the Charge 5, clearly making Walmart's bargain your best bet if you want to upgrade your listening experience and score a top deal.

But what makes the JBL Charge 5 such a high-appeal Bluetooth speaker? For starters, it's ultra-rugged and has an IP67 rating, meaning you can take it anywhere without worrying about dust or water damage. Beyond that, the unit gets sufficiently loud and provides room-filling sound with solid bass that can take any gathering to the next level.

On top of that, as its name suggests, the Charge 5 packs a built-in powerbank, letting you charge devices while streaming so you never miss a beat. Speaking of devices, you can connect this bad boy to two phones, tablets, etc., simultaneously — a welcome extra many will appreciate.

Battery life isn't half bad, either, with the JBL speaker going strong for up to 20 hours per charge. Keep in mind that listening at max volumes might diminish the overall playtime.

If there's anything this fella doesn't have, it's a built-in mic. But let's face it: how many of us use Bluetooth speakers for phone calls? We wouldn't call that a dealbreaker but to each their own.

Don't mind the lack of a built-in mic? In that case, we suggest you hurry up and grab the $179.95 speaker for only $117 with Walmart's latest sale. After all, it might not stay up for long.
