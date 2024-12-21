Celebrate Christmas in style with the JBL Charge 5 and save 23% at Amazon
Looking for the perfect Christmas gift that offers loud, high-quality sound without breaking the bank? Consider the JBL Charge 5. This portable Bluetooth speaker remains more affordable than usual at Amazon, where you can save 23% on one. With a gift like this, you'll definitely make holiday celebrations memorable.
As you can probably guess, this well-liked speaker has been cheaper in the past. However, its amazing audio, decent size, and long battery life make it a sizzling-hot pick, even at 23% off. On top of that, the e-commerce giant lets you choose whichever color you like the most and still grab your savings. Yep, all nine colorways are 23% off at Amazon.
Since it's slightly larger than the Flip 6, this JBL speaker offers a more powerful sound that can keep larger groups entertained. Of course, if you're looking for something exceptionally loud or plan a big party, you'll probably want another option, but this fella isn't half bad on the audio front. What's more, the Charge 5 connects to other speakers with PartyBoost, allowing you to achieve extra loudness whenever necessary.
In short, it delivers plenty, so it's a fantastic gift idea for music lovers. If you think it's right for you or someone else, we'd suggest you go ahead and get one for 23% off. Keep in mind that you should order by December 21st at the latest if you want it to arrive on time for the holidays.
With its decent size and IP67 rating, the Charge 5 is perfectly suitable for outdoor and indoor entertainment. Unlike the Boombox 3 and the Xtreme series, this buddy has neither a built-in handle nor a detachable carrying strap, but it's easy to carry around nonetheless. After all, the unit weighs only 2.11 lbs.
It's precisely the sound quality that makes this puppy so popular among music lovers. Not only that, but the unit has a long battery life of up to 20 hours and features a built-in power bank, allowing you to charge devices while streaming.
