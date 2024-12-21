Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Celebrate Christmas in style with the JBL Charge 5 and save 23% at Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A JBL Charge 5 speaker sits on a beach as ocean waves splash around it, reflecting on wet sand.
Looking for the perfect Christmas gift that offers loud, high-quality sound without breaking the bank? Consider the JBL Charge 5. This portable Bluetooth speaker remains more affordable than usual at Amazon, where you can save 23% on one. With a gift like this, you'll definitely make holiday celebrations memorable.

Save 23% on the JBL Charge 5 at Amazon

If you're looking for the ideal gift idea for a music-loving someone, consider the JBL Charge 5. This bad boy is 23% off at Amazon in all nine available colorways, giving you the ideal opportunity to make a friend or family member (why not yourself?) extra happy without breaking the bank. If you wish the speaker to arrive on time for the holidays, order by December 21st.
$41 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

As you can probably guess, this well-liked speaker has been cheaper in the past. However, its amazing audio, decent size, and long battery life make it a sizzling-hot pick, even at 23% off. On top of that, the e-commerce giant lets you choose whichever color you like the most and still grab your savings. Yep, all nine colorways are 23% off at Amazon.

With its decent size and IP67 rating, the Charge 5 is perfectly suitable for outdoor and indoor entertainment. Unlike the Boombox 3 and the Xtreme series, this buddy has neither a built-in handle nor a detachable carrying strap, but it's easy to carry around nonetheless. After all, the unit weighs only 2.11 lbs.

Since it's slightly larger than the Flip 6, this JBL speaker offers a more powerful sound that can keep larger groups entertained. Of course, if you're looking for something exceptionally loud or plan a big party, you'll probably want another option, but this fella isn't half bad on the audio front. What's more, the Charge 5 connects to other speakers with PartyBoost, allowing you to achieve extra loudness whenever necessary.

It's precisely the sound quality that makes this puppy so popular among music lovers. Not only that, but the unit has a long battery life of up to 20 hours and features a built-in power bank, allowing you to charge devices while streaming.

In short, it delivers plenty, so it's a fantastic gift idea for music lovers. If you think it's right for you or someone else, we'd suggest you go ahead and get one for 23% off. Keep in mind that you should order by December 21st at the latest if you want it to arrive on time for the holidays.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
111 stories
21 Dec, 2024
Celebrate Christmas in style with the JBL Charge 5 and save 23% at Amazon
19 Dec, 2024
The JBL Clip 4 speaker might be the perfect last-minute stocking stuffer at this phenomenal price
11 Dec, 2024
It's not too late to grab the Marshall Willen for half off on Best Buy
09 Dec, 2024
Unleash booming sound with the JBL Boombox 3, now $100 off at Amazon
05 Dec, 2024
Grab the Bose SoundLink Max at $100 off on Amazon even after Black Friday
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless