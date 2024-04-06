Up Next:
The bombastically good JBL Charge 5 is available at a tempting price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A sweet deal on a bombastically good Bluetooth speaker may sound a bit exaggerated, but this is how we would describe this Amazon offer on the JBL Charge 5.
At the moment, the retailer is offering this great-sounding little fella at a lovely $50 discount. Although it doesn't seem significant, this price cut allows you to save 28% on the JBL Charge 5 and snag one for under $130. Given that this bad boy is among our top picks for the best portable Bluetooth speakers under $200, this is a deal you cannot miss out on.
The JBL Charge 5 may be small and portable, but it delivers impressive audio and can get quite loud despite its tiny dimensions. It also supports JBL's PartyBoost feature, which allows it to pair with other PartyBoost-compatible speakers for an even louder listening experience.
Additionally, the device boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, giving it excellent durability. It can even double as a power bank, charging your phone while playing your favorite songs.
With its impressive sound, high dust and water resistance, and the ability to charge your phone while outside, the JBL Charge 5 provides real value for money. Furthermore, that sweet discount at Amazon makes it an even bigger bargain. We suggest acting fast on this one and getting a brand-new JBL Charge 5 for less now while the offer is still up for grabs.
Battery life is also pretty solid, with the speaker providing up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, it takes 4 hours to fully recharge the battery, as the speaker doesn't support fast charging.
