Walmart is still selling the JBL Boombox 3 at a lovely $111 discount

Deals
A JBL Boombox 3 placed on the ground beside a person wearing an orange shirt, green shorts, and colorful sneakers.
Walmart had a splendid JBL Boombox 3 discount at the beginning of this month. Well, guess what? This killer deal is still live today. In other words, you can still buy this ultra-powerful portable Bluetooth speaker for $388.89 instead of $499.95. That's a lovely $111 in savings — a price cut you can't find at Amazon or Best Buy.

JBL Boombox 3 in Camouflage: Still $111 off

$388 89
$499 95
$111 off (22%)
Walmart is still offering the ultra-loud, extra-strong JBL Boombox 3 at a killer $111 discount. That promo has been live for some time, so we suggest acting fast and getting yours before it's too late.
Buy at Walmart

While we've seen the device at lower prices before, this exact $111 discount is a first-time occurrence. However, since it's been live for some time, we'd suggest acting fast because it might expire soon. Also, keep in mind only the Camouflage model is available at such lovely prices.

With its robust design and IP67 rating, the Boombox 3 will keep any outdoor party going strong for hours on end. It provides super-deep and sweet bass, and the mid and high frequencies are extra crisp, giving you detail and loudness like few other options on the market. There's little to no distortion, even when you listen at higher volumes, too.

But that's not all. This large fella supports JBL's PartyBoost technology, letting you pair it with compatible speakers to take the soundstage to a whole new level. To activate the feature, you'll need the JBL Portable App.

So far, so good. What about battery life? The Boombox 3 lasts up to 24 hours per charge, giving you enough heat for a family barbeque, a major gathering, and more. However, you might want to remember that listening at higher volumes might lower the overall playtime.

While it's one of the best big-sized portable Bluetooth speakers around, this big boy is also quite large. The unit weighs 14.7 lbs (6.7 kg), so it's definitely not the best option to take while hiking.

If you don't mind the large size and appreciate loudness more than anything else, the JBL Boombox 3 will make you plenty happy. And now that it's available for less than $390, it's an irresistible pick you should check out. Head over to Walmart and get one before this lovely discount goes poof.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

