Check out this Japanese music video shot entirely with a Pixel 6

The Japanese pop artist Fujii Kaze teased his new music video for the song MO-EH-YO hours before the official announcement of Google’s new phones. The 15-second teaser wasn’t very informative but now, as the official premiere of the song is in the past, we have a detailed look at the whole four-and-a-half-minute video. Spiced up with some Japanese pop of course.
The video is quite impressive and the first official material to show Pixel’s prowess on that front. Of course, bear in mind that the material most probably underwent heavy editing after the initial recording. Judging from the shots, professional-grade equipment was also used, such as gimbals, cranes, filters, etc.
Nevertheless, some of the shots can’t be achieved so easily in post-production, especially the shallow depth-of-field close-ups. The level of detail is quite good too, and it seems that Google is again on top of its game when it comes to image processing algorithms.
This isn’t the first Japanese marketing stunt tied with the Pixel 6 family. Back in September Google released potato chips in bags that match the Pixel 6 colors, with the brand name "Google Original Chips". The bag was cleverly promoting Google’s new silicon - the Tensor SoC found inside both Pixels.
