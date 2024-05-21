Up your camping experience with the Jackery Explorer 500, now $150 off at Walmart

Save $150 on the Jackery Explorer 500 at Walmart

The Jackery Explorer 500 is currently available at $150 off on Walmart. The station is about as big as a basketball and has a lightweight design, making it the ideal travel companion. With its 518Wh capacity and 500W output via one AC outlet, it lets you keep essentials running while out camping. You also have three USB-A outlets, two DC ports, and a Cigarette Lighter port. The station has a cycle life of about 800 charges before capacity drops to 80%.