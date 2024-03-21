Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Epic Big Spring Sale offer lands the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro at its best price on Amazon

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Epic Big Spring Sale offer lands the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro at its best price on Amazon
Amazon’s big spring-time savings event is already live, and it seems there aren’t just amazing Spring Sale phone deals and discounts on other tech to splurge on. Believe it or not, epic deals on incredible portable power stations from Jackery are also in the picture at this sales event. Take the Explorer 200 Pro, for example. This station has immense 2160Wh capacity and is now available at its best price on Amazon!

For a limited time (until Amazon’s Spring Sale continues), shoppers can save 37% on this stellar Jackery product. Not only is this a fantastic deal, for it shaves a head-turning $700 off the Explorer 2000 Pro, but it’s quite a rare one, too. As far as we know, this is only the fourth time the station has reached such awesome prices, at least on Amazon.

Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro: EPIC $700 on Amazon Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale brings you an epic $700 discount on the awesome Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro. This incredible 2022-released station has eight ports and a whopping 2160W battery capacity. It delivers safe and continuous 2200W output power. This makes it powerful enough to run full-sized fridges! As if that's not enough, the station has an awe-impressive life cycle. Quite impressively, you can use it for up to 10 years before you need a replacement.
$700 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

Explorer 2000 Pro with 2X SolarSaga 200W: almost half off!

Access clean and unlimited solar energy for your Explorer 2000 Pro with this Amazon deal. It's a smashingly good bundle offer on the Explorer 2000 Pro with two 200W SolarSaga panels that lets you save a whopping $1,700 on your purchase. With these panels, your station recharges completely within 7.5 hours, or add four other 200W panels for 2.5h recharging via solar power. The solar generator delivers safe and continuous 2200W output and 2160Wh capacity. This makes it powerful enough to run any appliance or equipment, including full-sized fridges!
$1700 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

This mighty station has everything you could possibly want. It features eight ports, including three 2200W AC outputs. Aside from those, the station boasts two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports with 100W max output power for all your equipment. You also get a 12V car port for vehicle charging while on the go.

To put things in perspective, the Explorer 2000 Pro can run a microwave for 1.6 hours, an induction cooker for 2.2 hours, a portable air conditioner, or an electric drill for 1.7-2 hours. And that’s not all – you can even run a full-sized refrigerator with this incredible station.

Aside from its large battery capacity, the Jackery station also features ultra-fast charging speeds. Believe it or not, you can fully recharge it using solar power (6x200W SolarSaga panels) within 2.5 hours. Another way to juice up your station is the AC wall output, which offers blazing-fast charging speeds of two hours.

If that’s not enough to convince you, Jackery optimized and modernized the input and output display screens by including new on-screen features. Those include a fault code indicator, a low battery life indicator, and more.

Recommended Stories
There’s no denying that the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro is quite expensive, even at $700 off its price tag. Then again, your investment will pay off, as this station has a superb shelf life. You can leave it on standby for an entire year, and its capacity won’t change. Alternatively, you can use it non-stop, charging it twice a week, and it’ll still be good to go for up to 10 years before you need a replacement.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance

Latest News

The durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is heavily discounted for Amazon's Spring Sale
The durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is heavily discounted for Amazon's Spring Sale
Samsung starts rolling out One UI 6.0/Android 14 to Galaxy Tab A8
Samsung starts rolling out One UI 6.0/Android 14 to Galaxy Tab A8
The Big Spring Sale makes the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) dirt-cheap for a limited time
The Big Spring Sale makes the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) dirt-cheap for a limited time
Apple's 2023 AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C are now more affordable than ever before
Apple's 2023 AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C are now more affordable than ever before
Discount: Meta could lower the monthly subscription fee by almost 50% to €5.99
Discount: Meta could lower the monthly subscription fee by almost 50% to €5.99
Here is the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) in Mint color
Here is the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) in Mint color
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless