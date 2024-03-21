Epic Big Spring Sale offer lands the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro at its best price on Amazon

Recommended Stories

This mighty station has everything you could possibly want. It features eight ports, including three 2200W AC outputs. Aside from those, the station boasts two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports with 100W max output power for all your equipment. You also get a 12V car port for vehicle charging while on the go.To put things in perspective, the Explorer 2000 Pro can run a microwave for 1.6 hours, an induction cooker for 2.2 hours, a portable air conditioner, or an electric drill for 1.7-2 hours. And that’s not all – you can even run a full-sized refrigerator with this incredible station.Aside from its large battery capacity, the Jackery station also features ultra-fast charging speeds. Believe it or not, you can fully recharge it using solar power (6x200W SolarSaga panels) within 2.5 hours. Another way to juice up your station is the AC wall output, which offers blazing-fast charging speeds of two hours.If that’s not enough to convince you, Jackery optimized and modernized the input and output display screens by including new on-screen features. Those include a fault code indicator, a low battery life indicator, and more.There’s no denying that the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro is quite expensive, even at $700 off its price tag. Then again, your investment will pay off, as this station has a superb shelf life. You can leave it on standby for an entire year, and its capacity won’t change. Alternatively, you can use it non-stop, charging it twice a week, and it’ll still be good to go for up to 10 years before you need a replacement.