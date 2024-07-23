The hot new Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 portable power station is 25% off at Amazon
It's not often that you can see a recently released portable power station from Jackery at deeply discounted prices. But today, Amazon gives you a rare opportunity to score a bargain on one: the Explorer 1000 v2. The 1070Wh solar generator was unveiled about two months ago, yet it's already 25% off at the merchant.
In other words, the station that usually costs roughly $800 is now $200 cheaper. While the offer sounds awesome, we have to note that Prime Day 2024 saw it at an even lower price. During the 48-hour shopping spree, users could save $300 on the newly launched generator.
The Explorer 1000 v2 introduces quite a few improvements over its predecessor. One of the most annoying things about the previous generation was the slow charging time. This iteration, however, provides 7.5 times faster charging speeds, meaning you get 0-100% power in just one hour. Moreover, the newer model has an impressive cycle life of 4,000 charges. The previous version, on the other hand, provides just 500 charges before capacity drops to 80%.
So, it charges quickly and can be used for a long time; that's great. What else? The 1070Wh generator provides 1500W Sine Wave AC output via three outlets (3000W surge). It also houses two PD USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a 12V DC Cigarette Lighter outlet, providing versatility in emergencies or camping trips.
But that's not all! You can use this portable power station as a UPS. With switchover times of ≤20ms, your devices will receive seamless power in emergencies or voltage fluctuations. Something you might want to consider: you might not want to use it for your most sensitive equipment, as those typically require slightly faster response times.
Like most portable power stations out there, this one can be controlled hands-free with your phone. All you need to do is connect it to your phone.
Is this the right station for your needs? It may very well be! And at that price, it's a true hit for any road trip enthusiast, camper, or person who'd like to stay prepared in emergencies! Get yours and save $200, or opt for the bundle with the bifacial SolarSaga panel for $400 off its regular price.
However, Prime Day didn't give shoppers a juicy price cut on the station and solar panel bundle. That's not the case right now, as you might have guessed! At the time of writing, Amazon's limited-time deal lets you snatch the ~$1,300 bundle with a bifacial 200W SolarSaga panel for 31% off its list price. That means you can save $400 for a short while.
Image credit–Jackery
So, it charges quickly and can be used for a long time; that's great. What else? The 1070Wh generator provides 1500W Sine Wave AC output via three outlets (3000W surge). It also houses two PD USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a 12V DC Cigarette Lighter outlet, providing versatility in emergencies or camping trips.
According to Jackery's estimations, the Explorer 1000 v2 generator can supply a 550W coffee maker with power for an hour and a half, run a heated throw (230W) for up to six hours, or charge your 90W drone for up to 25 times, to mention just a few.
Like most portable power stations out there, this one can be controlled hands-free with your phone. All you need to do is connect it to your phone.
Is this the right station for your needs? It may very well be! And at that price, it's a true hit for any road trip enthusiast, camper, or person who'd like to stay prepared in emergencies! Get yours and save $200, or opt for the bundle with the bifacial SolarSaga panel for $400 off its regular price.
