The hot new Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 portable power station is 25% off at Amazon

The hot new Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 portable power station is now 25% off at Amazon
It's not often that you can see a recently released portable power station from Jackery at deeply discounted prices. But today, Amazon gives you a rare opportunity to score a bargain on one: the Explorer 1000 v2. The 1070Wh solar generator was unveiled about two months ago, yet it's already 25% off at the merchant.

Grab the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 and save $200

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 now enjoys its second-best price on Amazon. The generator is currently $200 cheaper, making it a very attractive choice for emergencies, camping, and road trips, etc. The generator uses a LiFePO4 battery cell pack for a longer cycle life. It's also shockproof and fire-resistant, combining versatility and durability. Get yous and save!
$200 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 + 200W SolarSaga panel: $400 OFF

For a reduced carbon footprint, pick the Explorer 1000 v2 plus the bifacial 200W SolarSaga panel. This bundle currently costs under $900, meaning you save $400. That's it's most substantial price cut so far. The SolarSaga panel is IP68-rated and features a bifacial design for optimized efficiency. The 1070Wh generator can charge completely in three hours with two 200W SolarSaga panels.
$400 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

In other words, the station that usually costs roughly $800 is now $200 cheaper. While the offer sounds awesome, we have to note that Prime Day 2024 saw it at an even lower price. During the 48-hour shopping spree, users could save $300 on the newly launched generator.

However, Prime Day didn't give shoppers a juicy price cut on the station and solar panel bundle. That's not the case right now, as you might have guessed! At the time of writing, Amazon's limited-time deal lets you snatch the ~$1,300 bundle with a bifacial 200W SolarSaga panel for 31% off its list price. That means you can save $400 for a short while.

The Explorer 1000 v2 introduces quite a few improvements over its predecessor. One of the most annoying things about the previous generation was the slow charging time. This iteration, however, provides 7.5 times faster charging speeds, meaning you get 0-100% power in just one hour. Moreover, the newer model has an impressive cycle life of 4,000 charges. The previous version, on the other hand, provides just 500 charges before capacity drops to 80%.


So, it charges quickly and can be used for a long time; that's great. What else? The 1070Wh generator provides 1500W Sine Wave AC output via three outlets (3000W surge). It also houses two PD USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a 12V DC Cigarette Lighter outlet, providing versatility in emergencies or camping trips.

According to Jackery's estimations, the Explorer 1000 v2 generator can supply a 550W coffee maker with power for an hour and a half, run a heated throw (230W) for up to six hours, or charge your 90W drone for up to 25 times, to mention just a few.

But that's not all! You can use this portable power station as a UPS. With switchover times of ≤20ms, your devices will receive seamless power in emergencies or voltage fluctuations. Something you might want to consider: you might not want to use it for your most sensitive equipment, as those typically require slightly faster response times.

Like most portable power stations out there, this one can be controlled hands-free with your phone. All you need to do is connect it to your phone.

Is this the right station for your needs? It may very well be! And at that price, it's a true hit for any road trip enthusiast, camper, or person who'd like to stay prepared in emergencies! Get yours and save $200, or opt for the bundle with the bifacial SolarSaga panel for $400 off its regular price.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.

