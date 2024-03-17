The fantastic Jackery Explorer 1000 is much more affordable through Amazon's limited-time offer

Jackery Explorer 1000: $359 off for a limited time Jackery's Explorer 1000 is a portable power station with a 1,002Wh capacity for 1000W AC output power (2000W peak) and eight outlets. It's compatible with about 93% of home appliances and features different recharging methods. The best thing about this portable power station is that you can now save $359 on one via Amazon's limited-time deal. $359 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Explorer 1000 + 2x100W SolarSaga panels: $650 off Access 100% green renewable energy anytime, anywhere with the Jackery Explorer 1000 and two SolarSaga panels. With the 100W solar panels, you can recharge the portable power station in just six hours. The station is suitable for 93% of home appliances and has a capacity of 1002Wh. If you get the bundle at Amazon right now, you save $650, or 39%. $650 off (39%) Buy at Amazon Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro: save $700 at Walmart Need even more power for your home or outdoor adventures? Pick the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro. With eight ports, a 2160W battery capacity, and an output power of 2200W, this station powers all appliances you can imagine, even full-sized fridges. It has a 1,000-cycle life to 80% capacity and fast charging in two hours via wall charging. Get it at $700 off via Walmart. $700 off (37%) $1199 $1899 Buy at Walmart

Are you a Jackery fan? We get it! Jackery’s stations are usually light enough to lift and carry by the average adult, they have a super robust design, and some also come with solid power in a smaller form shape. Such is the Explorer 1000. The station has a 1002Wh capacity and a 1000W output, making it suitable for 93% of home or outdoor devices. Plus, it’s retailing at brilliant prices again, thanks to Amazon’s generous limited-time offer.Currently, you can get the Explorer 1000 at $359 off its price tag. But if you want greener power for your home or during camping trips, you can opt for Amazon’s bundle deal. It includes not just the station itself but two 100W SolarSaga panels. Typically, you’d have to cough up close to $1,650 for the bundle, but Amazon lets you snag it at $650 off. This offer will also last for a limited time only.If you recall, we covered an Amazon deal on the same station, bundle included, about a month ago. At the time, the Explorer 1000 had a higher MSRP, making the discount appear way better than the one we now see. However, we’d like to point out that, at the moment, the item actually retails at a $10 lower price. In other words, the Jackery station is a bit more affordable now than the last time we saw it at discounted prices.In a typical Jackery fashion, the Explorer 1000 is easy to use, with no extra bells and whistles surrounding the ports or display. The station features three AC outlets, two USB-A ports (one offers fast charging at up to 18W), two USB-C ports, and a car outlet.You can charge a variety of gadgets, including but not limited to laptops and cameras, microwaves, toasters, and electric grills. Moreover, the item is made from a shock and fire-resistant material, meaning it can definitely take a beating.Additionally, the station has a long lifespan. About 80% of battery capacity should remain even after 800 charges, allowing you to use it for up to five years before you need a replacement.Since this station hit the market in 2020, it can’t compete with more contemporary iterations from Jackery on the charging front. For instance, while the Explorer 2000 Pro takes about two hours to replenish via wall charging, this station takes up to seven hours to get back to 100% when the battery dies.