The fantastic Jackery Explorer 1000 is much more affordable through Amazon's limited-time offer

Are you a Jackery fan? We get it! Jackery’s stations are usually light enough to lift and carry by the average adult, they have a super robust design, and some also come with solid power in a smaller form shape. Such is the Explorer 1000. The station has a 1002Wh capacity and a 1000W output, making it suitable for 93% of home or outdoor devices. Plus, it’s retailing at brilliant prices again, thanks to Amazon’s generous limited-time offer.
In a typical Jackery fashion, the Explorer 1000 is easy to use, with no extra bells and whistles surrounding the ports or display. The station features three AC outlets, two USB-A ports (one offers fast charging at up to 18W), two USB-C ports, and a car outlet.
You can charge a variety of gadgets, including but not limited to laptops and cameras, microwaves, toasters, and electric grills. Moreover, the item is made from a shock and fire-resistant material, meaning it can definitely take a beating.
Additionally, the station has a long lifespan. About 80% of battery capacity should remain even after 800 charges, allowing you to use it for up to five years before you need a replacement.
Currently, you can get the Explorer 1000 at $359 off its price tag. But if you want greener power for your home or during camping trips, you can opt for Amazon’s bundle deal. It includes not just the station itself but two 100W SolarSaga panels. Typically, you’d have to cough up close to $1,650 for the bundle, but Amazon lets you snag it at $650 off. This offer will also last for a limited time only.
If you recall, we covered an Amazon deal on the same station, bundle included, about a month ago. At the time, the Explorer 1000 had a higher MSRP, making the discount appear way better than the one we now see. However, we’d like to point out that, at the moment, the item actually retails at a $10 lower price. In other words, the Jackery station is a bit more affordable now than the last time we saw it at discounted prices.
Since this station hit the market in 2020, it can’t compete with more contemporary iterations from Jackery on the charging front. For instance, while the Explorer 2000 Pro takes about two hours to replenish via wall charging, this station takes up to seven hours to get back to 100% when the battery dies.
