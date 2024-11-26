Experience high-end ANC with the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2, now 29% off on Amazon for Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Almost two weeks ago, Best Buy launched an exclusive promo on Jabra's latest Elite 10 ANC earbuds. While the second-gen puppies are still $80 off over there, the discount is no longer limited to that seller alone. You can save 29% on the Elite 10 Gen 2 at Amazon as well.
Easily among the hottest Black Friday bargains on headphones, the discount also brings these fellas to their best price on Amazon. Offering incredible in-ear fit and supreme Dolby Atmos spatial sound with dynamic head-tracking, the Elite 10 Gen 2 are some of the best ANC wireless earbuds you can get under $200. Hurry up and grab a pair in one of two available colors to save $80.
Noise cancellation is important nowadays, but audio quality is just as crucial. Fortunately, the Elite 10 Gen 2 handle that front well, delivering crisp and clear sound with an emphasis on higher frequencies.
With six microphones, these buddies also offer crystal-clear phone call quality. On top of all that, they have long battery life. According to Jabra, they should last up to eight hours per charge, and storing them in the charging case between sessions can give you a total playtime of 36 hours.
They may be less popular than the AirPods Pro 2, but the Jabra earbuds offer superior noise cancellation most users should appreciate. Combined with the excellent in-ear fit, these buddies let you zone out with your music like few other models. Aside from promising high environmental noise reduction, the ~$280 earbuds have a great pass-through mode called Natural HeartThrough.
While the prominent highs sound detailed and rich during short listening sessions, you may experience some ear fatigue during longer use. That shouldn't be a major drawback, but it's worth noting nonetheless.
At the end of the day, while they tend to put a tad too much emphasis on highs, the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 offer great audio, perfect fit, and amazing noise cancellation. Plus, they're now cheaper than ever on Amazon, following a $80 discount. Grab a pair and save big on Black Friday.
