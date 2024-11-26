Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday week is here! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Experience high-end ANC with the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2, now 29% off on Amazon for Black Friday

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A young woman wearing Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds and holding a phone in a vibrant city street with red buses.
Almost two weeks ago, Best Buy launched an exclusive promo on Jabra's latest Elite 10 ANC earbuds. While the second-gen puppies are still $80 off over there, the discount is no longer limited to that seller alone. You can save 29% on the Elite 10 Gen 2 at Amazon as well.

Save 29% on the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 at Amazon

The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 offer amazing ANC, excellent fit, and a respectable battery life. The earbuds are now available for $80 off their usual price, landing them at their lowest price on Amazon so far. Take advantage of this Black Friday bargain and save!
$80 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Easily among the hottest Black Friday bargains on headphones, the discount also brings these fellas to their best price on Amazon. Offering incredible in-ear fit and supreme Dolby Atmos spatial sound with dynamic head-tracking, the Elite 10 Gen 2 are some of the best ANC wireless earbuds you can get under $200. Hurry up and grab a pair in one of two available colors to save $80.

They may be less popular than the AirPods Pro 2, but the Jabra earbuds offer superior noise cancellation most users should appreciate. Combined with the excellent in-ear fit, these buddies let you zone out with your music like few other models. Aside from promising high environmental noise reduction, the ~$280 earbuds have a great pass-through mode called Natural HeartThrough.

Noise cancellation is important nowadays, but audio quality is just as crucial. Fortunately, the Elite 10 Gen 2 handle that front well, delivering crisp and clear sound with an emphasis on higher frequencies. 

While the prominent highs sound detailed and rich during short listening sessions, you may experience some ear fatigue during longer use. That shouldn't be a major drawback, but it's worth noting nonetheless.

With six microphones, these buddies also offer crystal-clear phone call quality. On top of all that, they have long battery life. According to Jabra, they should last up to eight hours per charge, and storing them in the charging case between sessions can give you a total playtime of 36 hours.

At the end of the day, while they tend to put a tad too much emphasis on highs, the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 offer great audio, perfect fit, and amazing noise cancellation. Plus, they're now cheaper than ever on Amazon, following a $80 discount. Grab a pair and save big on Black Friday.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless