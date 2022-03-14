One of Jabra's best AirPods Pro rivals is on sale at its lowest ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Normally available for a whopping $229.99, the 2020-released Jabra Elite 85t are currently on sale at a cool 37 percent discount in a single Copper Black flavor at Woot. The Amazon-owned e-tailer can throw in a full 1-year limited manufacturer warranty and a 2-year dust and water warranty with each brand-new unit fetching a new all-time low price of $144.99.





How great of a bargain is this? Well, it's still not as amazing as a number of recent special offers on the best Samsung Galaxy Buds out there in both new and refurbished condition. But it does undercut all the greatest AirPods Pro deals to date, and the Jabra Elite 85t also happen to deliver a superior uninterrupted listening time of up to 5.5 hours that you can get to a total endurance rating of around 25 hours when considering the bundled wireless charging case as well.





The proprietary Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology and 12mm speakers are also pretty sweet, contributing to a super-premium overall user experience, while the IPX4 water resistance... could certainly be better.





Still, this hot new deal seems to beat the biggest discount ever offered by Woot's parent company, as well as all other major US retailers, so if you don't mind the somewhat advanced age of the 85t and you don't feel the newer $200 Jabra Elite 7 Pro are better for you, it's probably not a good idea to waste time and risk missing out on this rare money-saving opportunity.