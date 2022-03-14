 One of Jabra's best AirPods Pro rivals is on sale at its lowest ever price - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals

One of Jabra's best AirPods Pro rivals is on sale at its lowest ever price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of Jabra's best AirPods Pro rivals is on sale at its lowest ever price
Despite its vast experience in the audio industry and very diverse portfolio of both high-end and low-cost true wireless earbuds, Jabra is still not among the major players of a fast-growing global market easily dominated by Apple.

That may have something to do with the somewhat excessive prices of premium noise-cancelling options like the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 85t, which are also not as frequently (or as deeply) discounted as Samsung's increasingly popular Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds 2 or even the top-selling AirPods Pro.

Jabra Elite 85t

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Copper Black, New

$85 off (37%)
$144 99
$229 99
Buy at Woot

Normally available for a whopping $229.99, the 2020-released Jabra Elite 85t are currently on sale at a cool 37 percent discount in a single Copper Black flavor at Woot. The Amazon-owned e-tailer can throw in a full 1-year limited manufacturer warranty and a 2-year dust and water warranty with each brand-new unit fetching a new all-time low price of $144.99.

How great of a bargain is this? Well, it's still not as amazing as a number of recent special offers on the best Samsung Galaxy Buds out there in both new and refurbished condition. But it does undercut all the greatest AirPods Pro deals to date, and the Jabra Elite 85t also happen to deliver a superior uninterrupted listening time of up to 5.5 hours that you can get to a total endurance rating of around 25 hours when considering the bundled wireless charging case as well.

The proprietary Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology and 12mm speakers are also pretty sweet, contributing to a super-premium overall user experience, while the IPX4 water resistance... could certainly be better.

Still, this hot new deal seems to beat the biggest discount ever offered by Woot's parent company, as well as all other major US retailers, so if you don't mind the somewhat advanced age of the 85t and you don't feel the newer $200 Jabra Elite 7 Pro are better for you, it's probably not a good idea to waste time and risk missing out on this rare money-saving opportunity.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

You can now use Amazon Alexa on the latest Fossil and Skagen smartwatches
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
You can now use Amazon Alexa on the latest Fossil and Skagen smartwatches
WhatsApp for iOS has a new Contact Info page in the works
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp for iOS has a new Contact Info page in the works
Here's how you can get Apple's 5G iPhone SE for free with no trade-in
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Here's how you can get Apple's 5G iPhone SE for free with no trade-in
-100%
Ad-less YouTube clone Vanced ceases operation
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Ad-less YouTube clone Vanced ceases operation
Poll: iPhone SE (2022) - hot or not? You're as cold as ice...
by Mariyan Slavov,  13
Poll: iPhone SE (2022) - hot or not? You're as cold as ice...
Telegram update brings semi-transparent mode to Android, phone number links, new Download Manager
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Telegram update brings semi-transparent mode to Android, phone number links, new Download Manager
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless